Attention drivers: Major construction project at 61st and Yale starts Monday

A major construction project at 61st Street and Yale Avenue — one of the city's busiest intersections — begins Monday.
Traffic will be limited to one lane in each direction at the intersection during the project, which is expected to last through the beginning of July, weather permitting, the city said.
The $1.747 million street rehabilitation project will include replacement of waterlines, concrete pavement and traffic signals.
The main campus of Saint Francis Hospital is located on the southeast corner of the intersection, LaFortune Park is on on the northeast corner and several medical offices are located on the southwest corner.
About 32,000 vehicles per day on average travel on Yale Avenue in the area, and 23,000 vehicles per day travel on 61st Street in the area, according to the city’s 2017 traffic counts, the most recent available.
Access to businesses in the area will be maintained throughout the project, the city said.
Adam Paluka, spokesman for EMSA, said ambulance operators and dispatchers have been aware of the project "for quite some time" and are prepared for alternative routes to and from Saint Francis and other locations in the area.
"Luckily, when you have such a large facility such as Saint Francis, there are multiple entrances that our ambulances can take before you get to the intersection," he said.
"We are very adept at trying to negotiate some of the traffic headaches," he said.
Paluka could not say how many times, on average, EMSA ambulances arrive or depart from the hospital, but said he hoped drivers would avoid the area if possible during the project.
"We would ask our fellow Tulsa drivers to take an alternative route, if possible, to help provide easier access for our ambulances," he said, especially for those who are not driving specifically to Saint Francis, LaFortune Park or nearby businesses.
A second $1.547 million project that will also begin Monday is at Pine Street and Lewis Avenue. It will also limit traffic to one lane in each direction.
That project will consist of milling — removing the old surface of the road — patching underneath the surface and then replacing the roadway surface. The project also includes new traffic signals, sidewalk improvements and curb ramp upgrades for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Completion of the project is scheduled for May.
Facilities nearby include a shopping center with a grocery store on the northwest corner and Springdale Playground just west of the intersection on Pine Street.
Access to all nearby businesses also will be maintained throughout the project, the city said in a news release.
About 10,000 vehicles per day go past Pine and Lewis, according to the city’s 2017 traffic counts.