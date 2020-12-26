Attention drivers: Construction will limit traffic to one lane at 2 major Tulsa intersections for months

“We really hope our fellow Tulsa drivers will take an alternative route to avoid the area and help keep accessibility open for our ambulances and our patients,” he said.

“We’d ask our fellow drivers to please give us some space to get our patients safely to their destination.”

Paluka said he could not say how many times per day, on average, EMSA ambulances arrive at and depart from Saint Francis, the state’s largest hospital.

About 32,000 vehicles per day on average travel on Yale Avenue in the area, and 23,000 vehicles per day travel on 61st Street in the area, according to the city’s 2017 traffic counts, the most recent available.

Another $1.547 million project that will also begin Jan. 4 is at Pine Street and Lewis Avenue. It will also limit traffic to one lane in each direction.

That project will consist of milling — removing the old surface of the road — patching underneath the surface and then replacing the roadway surface. The project also includes new traffic signals, sidewalk improvements and curb ramp upgrades for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Completion of the project is scheduled for May.