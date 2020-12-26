Attention drivers: Construction will limit traffic to one lane at 2 major Tulsa intersections for months

Two city construction projects will limit traffic to one lane in all directions at two major Tulsa street intersections for months beginning Jan. 4.
A $1.747 million street rehabilitation project at 61st Street and Yale Avenue will include replacement of waterlines, concrete pavement and traffic signals. Completion is scheduled for July.
Traffic will be limited to one lane in each direction at the intersection during the project, but access to all nearby businesses will be maintained, the city said in a news release.
Facilities at the intersection include Saint Francis Hospital on the southeast corner, LaFortune Park on the northeast corner and several medical offices on the southwest corner.
Adam Paluka, spokesman for EMSA, said alternative routes for ambulance operators are made through the agency’s computer-aided dispatch system to help them avoid major construction projects in the city.
However, he said that for ambulances arriving at and leaving Saint Francis, an alternative route will not be available.
“We’ve known about this project for quite some time, and we are prepared,” he said.
He said the public should seek alternative routes to avoid the area during construction, especially those who are not specifically going to Saint Francis, LaFortune Park or nearby businesses.
“We really hope our fellow Tulsa drivers will take an alternative route to avoid the area and help keep accessibility open for our ambulances and our patients,” he said.
“We’d ask our fellow drivers to please give us some space to get our patients safely to their destination.”
Paluka said he could not say how many times per day, on average, EMSA ambulances arrive at and depart from Saint Francis, the state’s largest hospital.
About 32,000 vehicles per day on average travel on Yale Avenue in the area, and 23,000 vehicles per day travel on 61st Street in the area, according to the city’s 2017 traffic counts, the most recent available.
Another $1.547 million project that will also begin Jan. 4 is at Pine Street and Lewis Avenue. It will also limit traffic to one lane in each direction.
That project will consist of milling — removing the old surface of the road — patching underneath the surface and then replacing the roadway surface. The project also includes new traffic signals, sidewalk improvements and curb ramp upgrades for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Completion of the project is scheduled for May.
Facilities nearby include a shopping center with a grocery store on the northwest corner and Springdale Playground just west of the intersection on Pine Street.
Access to all nearby businesses also will be maintained throughout the project, the city said in a release.
About 10,000 vehicles per day go past Pine and Lewis, according to the city’s 2017 traffic counts.
