At least one teacher resigns, others consider doing so after Jenks Public Schools decides to transition to in-person instruction

Jenks Public Schools has decided to transition to in-person instruction next week after starting the school year through distance learning, leading to several teachers thinking about resigning from the district.
At least one teacher has formally resigned after Jenks announced this week that students who have been engaged in distance learning since Aug. 24 will return to their schools on Sept. 10, said Mike Horn, president of the Jenks Classroom Teachers Association. Seven other teachers were seriously considering tendering their resignations as well, he added.
“Generally these teachers have underlying health concerns, or they have family members who are at high risk and they are concerned about bringing the virus home with them,” Horn told the Tulsa World.
Administrators say they are pivoting to in-person learning due to a decline in COVID-19 cases in Tulsa County. They originally discussed moving away from distance learning once the county moved down from orange to yellow in the state's color-coded COVID Alert System.
Although that hasn't happened yet, Jenks states that cases are "substantially lower" than when the district had to make a decision on Aug. 3 as to how to start the 2020-21 school year.
"We are continuously evaluating data, including strategies and outcomes from districts that have opened classrooms for students," the letter states. "It was never the intent to utilize distance learning indefinitely. With positive cases lower in Tulsa County, the district is committed to implementing health and safety protocols to mitigate risk factors and working hard to manage positive cases as they arise."
Masks will be required for all employees and students in grades 3-12 when in-person instruction begins. Students in prekindergarten through second grade must wear masks in hallways and common areas. Parents of Pre-K trough second-graders may choose for their student to wear a mask at other times. All students must wear masks while on school buses.
The district could revert back to distance learning, if needed.
"We understand starting the school year in distance learning has been a challenge for some," the letter states. "We are thankful for the sacrifices made, and we know students and teachers are in a better position for distance learning when necessary."
Horn said he supported Jenks Superintendent Stacey Butterfield’s decision last month to start the school year through distance learning but does not support this week’s decision, saying it’s too soon for educators and students to return to school. He noted that he still respects the superintendent and will continue to support her.
However, Horn said he believes the decision to abandon distance learning early may have been influenced by several vocal parents who have placed heavy pressure upon the district to revert back to in-person instruction. He also criticized the school board for not “sharing the burden” of the superintendent’s decision and leaving her to “take the brunt” of the criticism.
“Despite the fact that I disagree with the decision, I will still be proud to stand behind Dr. Butterfield and be in support of her personally because it seems that everybody has put her in an awkward decision to stand up there alone, and that’s regretful and doesn’t reflect the value of Jenks Public Schools.”
