At least one killed in early morning crash on Broken Arrow Expressway
At least one killed in early morning crash on Broken Arrow Expressway

  • Updated
At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the Broken Arrow Expressway in Broken Arrow early Wednesday.

Broken Arrow police said multiple vehicles were involved in the collision, which around 4:30 a.m. near Lynn Lane Road in the east part of the city. Police said there was "at least one fatality" in the wreck.

"The collision is … being investigated by advanced traffic investigators and is likely to be a lengthy investigation," the Broken Arrow Police Department said in a press release.
 
Additional information had not been released by late Wednesday afternoon.
