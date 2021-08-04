At least one killed in early morning crash on Broken Arrow Expressway

At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the Broken Arrow Expressway in Broken Arrow early Wednesday.

Broken Arrow police said multiple vehicles were involved in the collision, which around 4:30 a.m. near Lynn Lane Road in the east part of the city. Police said there was "at least one fatality" in the wreck.

"The collision is … being investigated by advanced traffic investigators and is likely to be a lengthy investigation," the Broken Arrow Police Department said in a press release.