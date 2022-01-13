 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
At least nine law enforcement officers in Oklahoma died from COVID-19 in 2021
0 Comments
topical

At least nine law enforcement officers in Oklahoma died from COVID-19 in 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lindsey Memorial (copy)

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and Police Chief Wendell Franklin bow their heads as Pastor Tom Branch leads a prayer during a memorial dedication ceremony to Officer Jerad Lindsey. Tulsa police, city officials and other dignitaries dedicated a memorial for the former chairman of the Tulsa Fraternal Order of police who died of COVID-19 complications Oct. 28, 2020.

 Tulsa World file

Reports from 2021 of a dramatic increase in deaths of law enforcement officers are tempered as COVID-19 is blamed for two-thirds of those line-of-duty deaths.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, 458 deaths of federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement officers were reported for the year, the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum this week shared in a preliminary report.

The 55% increase from the same period the previous year, 295, "is the highest total line-of-duty officer deaths since 1930 when there were 312 fatalities," the organization said.

According to the preliminary data, COVID-19 caused 301 officer fatalities. The report notes the number "appears to increase almost daily."

Oklahoma officers who died due to COVID-19, according to the Officer Down Memorial page:

• Patrol Officer Howard K. Smith III, Owasso Police Department

• Patrol Officer Edgar "Buddy" Pales Jr., Owasso Police Department

• Sgt. John Lee Trout Sr., Bernice Police Department

Sgt. John Harris, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office

• Officer Lewis Franklin Cantey, Grand River Dam Authority Police Department

• Chief Deputy Sheriff Lindal Dewayne Hall, McIntosh County Sheriff's Office

• Capt. Billy Dewayne Allen Sr., Fort Sill Police Department

Police Officer Jerad Lindsey, Tulsa Police Department

• Capt. Jeffery Wade Sewell, Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Featured

Twice as many boosters would also prevent about 400,000 COVID-related hospitalizations between January and May, a new study found.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia-led troops pull out of Kazakhstan

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert