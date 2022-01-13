At least nine law enforcement officers in Oklahoma died from COVID-19 in 2021

Reports from 2021 of a dramatic increase in deaths of law enforcement officers are tempered as COVID-19 is blamed for two-thirds of those line-of-duty deaths.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, 458 deaths of federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement officers were reported for the year, the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum this week shared in a preliminary report.

The 55% increase from the same period the previous year, 295, "is the highest total line-of-duty officer deaths since 1930 when there were 312 fatalities," the organization said.

According to the preliminary data, COVID-19 caused 301 officer fatalities. The report notes the number "appears to increase almost daily."

Oklahoma officers who died due to COVID-19, according to the Officer Down Memorial page: