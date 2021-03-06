At COVID one-year mark, concerns persist about long-term mental health impact

“But there are a couple of things I think we can say with certainty,” she said.

The first is that “the stress load on all citizens, the fear, has been extremely high.”

“There are a lot of studies showing that, whether or not it’s mental illness per se, people are struggling with anxiety and depression symptoms. Not necessarily disorders, but everyone is more sad and more anxious.”

Something else that’s certain, Newman added, is “people who have needed mental health intervention, who have been at risk, have not been able to have full access to their resources.”

The long-term impact on mental health is tough to gauge. “People are making all kinds of predictions. The data is all over the place,” she said.

But at the very least, “we need to be prepared for a surge in the need for more mental health services that are accessible to all. And I don't think we're ready to do that.”

One area that deserves more attention, Newman added, is “collective grief.”

“The amount of grief and death, and all the issues around losses — losses of people, losses of job. I think as a society we haven't dealt with that very well. Those are going to be an issue.”