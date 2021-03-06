At COVID one-year mark, concerns persist about long-term mental health impact

One Saturday night just over a year ago, Stephanie Regan was at home when around 9 p.m. her phone rang.
“It was very unexpected,” recalled the Tulsa resident. “It was the health department calling — this sweet little lady named Jessica.
“And she informed me that I was positive.”
At the time, March 2020, COVID-19 was still a new phenomenon, said Regan, who may have caught the virus on a work trip. She was just the third person in Tulsa, she believes, to be officially diagnosed with it.
But if Regan didn’t know what to expect from COVID, its effect on her would quickly reveal itself.
Not only would she have an initial round of the virus in March, a recurrence of it would follow a few week later. And on top of the physical symptoms, there would be an emotional impact.
Regan was already familiar with the symptoms of depression. She’d been treated for a brief bout a few years earlier. She’d also seen them firsthand as a volunteer with Mental Health Association Oklahoma’s recovery services.
So when they began to show last spring, she recognized the signs. Unfortunately, they were only going to get worse before they got better.
It’s been a full year since COVID-19 first made its appearance in Oklahoma. Saturday, March 6, marked the anniversary of the state’s first reported case, which was announced after a Tulsa County man tested positive.
The physical toll that followed has been well-documented in daily reports on case numbers and deaths. But the pandemic's mental and emotional toll is not as easy to track.
Almost from the beginning, mental health experts have sounded the alarm, warning that the country could be facing a crisis. And while much of the impact is expected to be felt longer-term, the picture at one year is at least more defined than it has been.
Consistently, the number of adults nationally reporting symptoms of anxiety and depression has been up over the last 12 months.
In January 2021, it was 41% of adults, according to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation report, a figure that has held largely stable since spring 2020
It compares to a pre-pandemic level of just one in 10 adults reporting symptoms.
Symptoms have been on the increase especially among young adults, households with job loss or lower incomes, communities of color and essential workers, the report notes.
Prepared for a surge
Dr. Elana Newman, McFarlin Professor of Psychology at the University of Tulsa, said it’s hard to say anything definite about the overall mental health impact, especially as the pandemic is still going on.
“But there are a couple of things I think we can say with certainty,” she said.
The first is that “the stress load on all citizens, the fear, has been extremely high.”
“There are a lot of studies showing that, whether or not it’s mental illness per se, people are struggling with anxiety and depression symptoms. Not necessarily disorders, but everyone is more sad and more anxious.”
Something else that’s certain, Newman added, is “people who have needed mental health intervention, who have been at risk, have not been able to have full access to their resources.”
The long-term impact on mental health is tough to gauge. “People are making all kinds of predictions. The data is all over the place,” she said.
But at the very least, “we need to be prepared for a surge in the need for more mental health services that are accessible to all. And I don't think we're ready to do that.”
One area that deserves more attention, Newman added, is “collective grief.”
“The amount of grief and death, and all the issues around losses — losses of people, losses of job. I think as a society we haven't dealt with that very well. Those are going to be an issue.”
However, with all the uncertainty that remains, Newman said there is one big positive worth noting.
“Looking back to the year at what people have done, I’m amazed at the resiliency,” she said.
“People are lonely, people are struggling, but they are still surviving. And that resiliency needs to be celebrated.”
Zack Stoycoff, executive director of the Healthy Minds Policy Initiative, agreed that while it will take years for the data to catch up, “we know enough to say (COVID’s impact on mental health) has been significant.”
Established and funded by the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation to coordinate work on the Tulsa Regional Mental Health Plan in 2018, Healthy Minds has tried to track the mental health toll since the pandemic began, and has issued a few reports.
“We hoped those numbers were wrong,” Stoycoff said of the initiative’s predictions that thousands more Oklahomans would experience COVID-related mental health issues, leading potentially to hundreds of deaths by suicide and overdose.
“But unfortunately," he added, "we’ve seen some early confirmation."
For one, Stoycoff said, preliminary data show that since the pandemic began, Oklahoma has seen a more than 50% increase in overdoses from synthetic opioids.
Terri White, chief executive officer of Mental Health Association Oklahoma, said a year is a long time for people to have to cope with pandemic-related isolation.
“And the longer stress and isolation go on, the more severe or pronounced the consequences may become” — anxiety, depression, substance use.
But, White emphasized, just because symptoms exist doesn’t mean they have to reach crisis level.
“We need to be prepared to be there for our fellow Oklahomans who are struggling,” she said. “To prevent their symptoms from escalating, it’s incumbent on all of us to do everything we can to help individuals and families get immediate access to care.”
In a time of so much uncertainty, “the one thing we can be certain of is that recovery is possible.”
Finding ways to connect
Regan is proof of that possibility.
Between her initial experience with COVID and the recurrence, she spent 90 days total in quarantine isolation from March through May.
At their worst, her physical symptoms were like a “bad case of the flu combined with strep throat,” she said. And the second round brought additional ones, including severe fatigue and even hair loss.
Nearly a year later, Regan still has fatigue and headaches. But they continue to lessen, and occur only occasionally, she said.
She’s also feeling much better emotionally.
As she dealt with her depression symptoms, she stayed in contact with her doctors. She tried virtual yoga classes and sitting outdoors in the sunshine, both of which were helpful.
By far the biggest difference-maker, though, was support of friends and family.
The loss of physical contact was tough, especially coming from a family of “big huggers and hand-shakers,” Regan said. But her support network found other ways to connect.
“There was a lot of Zoom, a lot of text messages. The virtual really saved me from going off the deep end,” she said.
Regan kept a journal during the experience and has shared it with with others to help them in their own struggles.
“It does get better,” she said. “That's one thing I want people to hear. Because there was a time when I wondered that: ‘Will this get better? Will I always be broken like this?’”
Not everyone has a big family like hers, she said. But finding a support group of some kind is critical.
“It’s crucial to get through this, and to be OK after it,” Regan said.
For more information about counseling and mental health resources available in the community, call 211 or contact Mental Health Association Oklahoma’s assistance center at 918-585-1213 or online at mhaok.org.
