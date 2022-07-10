At 16, she took over care of her ailing grandmother. Now, Joanna George is an award-winning caregiver with a new mission in life.

As a member of her high school swim team, Joanna George lived every day for the challenge of competing in the water.

But the new plunge she was about to take was a totally different kind, she knew.

And nothing in her life to that point could have prepared her for it.

“As a teenager, you don’t feel very qualified to care for yourself, let alone another human being,” George said, recalling the big responsibility she took on at 16 of becoming the primary caregiver to her ailing grandmother.

Looking back on it today, though, George definitely considers it a blessing.

Not only did it change her life for the better, but it also gave her a new calling.

George, one of 20 caregivers from around the country recently recognized as Carewell Caregiver Heroes, plans to become a geriatric doctor.

She’ll take her next step toward the goal this fall when she starts medical school at the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences.

George, who recently graduated from the University of Tulsa with a master’s in health care delivery sciences, believes that her experience as a caregiver for the elderly makes her especially suited for geriatrics.

“For the patients and their families, I’ll be able to advocate and connect with their lived experiences better,” she said. It took time, she added, but she has come to see her own experience as “valid and powerful and actually an asset.”

In the meantime, though, while looking forward to this fall, George must adjust to a difficult recent loss. Her grandmother, for whom she’d been primary caregiver for eight years, died in May, she said. George was her caregiver right up to the end.

It was after her sophomore year at Jenks High School, she said, that she first took on the unlikely role.

Her grandmother, who was battling some chronic conditions, had just come home from the hospital, and the demands of her care were clearly more than her grandfather could handle.

“Watching the toll it was taking on him was sort of my cue that I needed to do this,” George said.

“I didn’t know what a caregiver was. I don’t think I even knew the word,” she said.

But she knew what was needed. Her grandparents had always been there to support and care for her. Now it was time for her to be there for them.

‘Very isolating’

Almost overnight, George’s life changed, as she moved in and took over primary caregiving responsibilities.

She was able to keep up most of her school activities, including swimming. But it was complicated by the around-the-clock demands of her new role.

Other family members were involved, helping as they could. That included her grandfather until his death in 2020.

Something that also helped, she said, was her growing awareness of just how many youth caregivers there are out there.

The National Alliance of Caregivers estimates that as many as 1.4 million children between the ages of 8 and 18 in the U.S., including about 400,000 between the ages of 8 and 11, provide care for an older adult or a sibling.

Learning about the numbers “really shocked me,” George said, adding that it gave her a sense of mission.

Later, as a student at TU, she advocated with the student association to change the school attendance policy, adding a family and medical leave clause to better accommodate caregivers.

“I wrote it with my personal caregiving experience in mind, but it was written to be as broad as possible for anyone with different family obligations or medical experiences,” she said.

George said she’s glad her personal story caught the attention of Carewell, an e-commerce company that sells products to family caregivers.

It was a friend who nominated her for the award, she said, and that makes it extra special. It means her friends understand.

For a long time, caregiving was a part of George’s life that she didn’t know how to share with others, or to even talk about.

Now she plans to continue talking about it, doing everything she can to advocate and raise awareness.

“I just remember how little I knew going in,” she said, adding that she wants others in that situation to be aware of resources available and that there’s a whole caregiving community there to support them.

Caregiving can be “very isolating,” she said.

But with a little help, it can also be very rewarding.

George said she wouldn’t trade anything for the time she had with her grandmother as a caregiver.

“From the very beginning, this task felt sacred to me,” she said. “We’d been close for a long time. She was the one who sort of took care of others and managed her household and was very, very active. This brought a different dimension and dynamic to our relationship.

“She’s still my favorite person.”