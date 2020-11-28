Asymptomatic health care workers with COVID-19 may keep working, Oklahoma officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health is allowing health care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19, but aren’t exhibiting symptoms of the virus, to continue working at hospitals and long-term care facilities.

But the Oklahoma Nurses Association opposes allowing asymptomatic COVID-19 positive nurses to continue working, and called the recommendation a “reckless” solution to the state’s staffing shortage.

Travis Kirkpatrick, Health Department deputy commissioner, said asymptomatic health care workers can only be used as a last resort during short periods of time where it is absolutely necessary. The agency reviewed the question after some long-term care providers expressed concerns that they would be unable to continue offering care without this allowance.

“Because some Oklahoma hospitals and nursing homes are experiencing staffing shortages, the Oklahoma State Department of Health is allowing asymptomatic staff who previously tested positive for COVID-19 to continue working,” Kirkpatrick said in a statement. “This is something already happening in many other states, and we ask that it only be used as a last resort in emergencies and extreme staffing short ages.”