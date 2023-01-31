Ascension St. John Owasso opens new $8 million wing with ICU, progressive care beds

OWASSO — Ascension St. John Owasso nursing manager Christina Miller is embracing the opportunity to better serve incoming patients thanks to a new addition to the facility.

Hospital staff, along with city and community officials, gathered Monday to celebrate the opening of Ascension’s newest progressive care and intensive care unit.

The $8 million wing, located on the Owasso hospital’s third floor, consists of four ICU beds and 14 progressive care beds — an overhaul that offers Miller and her team an expanded space to work and house admitted residents.

Miller said she appreciates “being able to take care of more patients and give (them) more of what they need instead of sending them to a different community they’re not familiar with — just keeping them here at home where their families can visit them easier.”

Ascension started construction on the project last spring and recently put the finishing touches on the facility. It had been used as an unfinished storage unit for the past 15 years until it was transformed into the newly renovated floor now ready for patient care.

The new wing, the first medical ICU in Owasso, is estimated to serve 1,500 patients annually and bring about 50 new jobs.

“We decided we needed to do something with it (the storage unit) for the community,” Ascension St. John Owasso President Wyatt Hockmeyer said. “For many years, we’ve been discussing the need for higher acuity care. … Now we have the right level of health care in Owasso.”

Ascension President and CEO Jeff Nowlin added: “It is about the investment … that we continue to make in our communities that are growing that will allow our patients to stay here and be closer to family and be in a high-quality, safe setting.”

Completion of the new floor comes a few months before construction is projected to finish on Ascension St. John and Encompass Health’s $25 million, 40-bed rehabilitation hospital across from Owasso High School — contributing to the city becoming a major hub for health care, Owasso Chamber President Chelsea Levo Feary said.

“Health care is the top target industry in Owasso,” Feary said in a March 2022 news conference. “We want to nurture and continue to help those industries grow in Owasso today and into the future.”

The grand opening of the new wing at Ascension St. John Owasso included a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber of Commerce, a tour for guests and a walk-through blessing with local ministers.

