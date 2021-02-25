As vaccines ramp up and virus sequencing set to start, COVID-19 testing still key, Oklahoma epidemiologist says

Around the same time Oklahoma is projected to meet a milestone 1 million vaccinations, the state will be able to sequence samples of COVID-19 to track how far the infection and its variants have permeated.

The state's public health lab houses the Oklahoma Pandemic Center for Innovation and Excellence, where staff are working to get genome sequencing capabilities for COVID-19 operational and validated within the next two weeks.

The P.1 and B.1 1.7 variants were confirmed as of mid-February through the CDC’s enhanced surveillance program, state epidemiologists have said, estimating more strains are likely present yet to be confirmed.

Existing vaccines for COVID-19 are expected to have similar efficacy on the virus's variants, according to State Epidemiologist Jared Taylor.

As many as 330,000 doses of Pfizer, Moderna and the new Johnson & Johnson vaccines are expected in Oklahoma's shipments in the next two weeks, Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed said Thursday. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, expected to get its emergency use authorization soon, has about an 85% success rate at preventing serious illness and hospitalization, Reed said.