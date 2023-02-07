Welcoming several pews full of schoolchildren, Bishop David Konderla quipped that they were the only ones there Tuesday who would still be around for the diocese’s next 50-year jubilee.

“But what will happen in the next 50 years?” the bishop wondered.

Pope Paul VI created the local Catholic diocese on Feb. 7, 1973. And exactly five decades later, priests from 78 different parishes came together to celebrate a special Mass in downtown Tulsa.

“Anniversaries mark the past,” Konderla said during the homily, “but we celebrate because of the future. And the future of the Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma — and of the church itself — is, I think, dependent on one thing.”

While modern culture regards some Catholic doctrines as controversial, the church will “bear fruit” only if it remains faithful to its original teachings and will “wither on the vine” if it doesn’t, Konderla said.

“The future of the diocese is not a question of politics or cultural ideology or demographics,” he said. “Rather, it is entirely a question of fidelity to Jesus Christ.”

Hundreds of people came to the Mass at Holy Family Cathedral, one of Tulsa’s most recognizable landmarks with a 251-foot central spire that made it the tallest building in the city when it was finished in 1914.

Tulsa had a population under 20,000 at the time, making Holy Family seem almost ridiculously big for a relatively small city. But early parishioners anticipated the city growing and their church eventually becoming a "cathedral," or seat of a bishop, and wanted Tulsa to have a suitable facility.

In the late 1920s, Oklahoma City Bishop Francis Kelly asked the Vatican to split his diocese and name a new bishop to oversee the eastern half of the state. For the time being, however, church officials agreed only to make Tulsa’s Holy Family a “co-cathedral,” or a sort of second headquarters for Kelly’s sprawling jurisdiction.

The Tulsa diocese’s “birthday” has sometimes been listed as Dec. 19, 1972, the date Bernard Ganter was named the city’s first bishop. But he was not formally installed until Feb. 7, 1973.

At the time, the new diocese included 50,000 Catholics at 50 parishes with 64 priests.

The Tulsa diocese now serves 61,000 Catholics across 31 counties with 78 parishes overseen by 105 priests and 89 deacons.

After Tuesday’s Mass, the pastor of each parish received a papal blessing parchment from Pope Francis for display in every Catholic church across the diocese.

Mayor G.T. Bynum, the grandson of Mayor Robert LaFortune, who was in office when the diocese was born, also spoke briefly to declare it “Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma Day.”

“As the mayor, one of the privileges you get is to issue a proclamation on truly momentous days for our city,” Bynum said. “And this is one of them.”