As trash crews play catch up, Tulsa's new recycling facility takes on first holiday rush since 2021 fire

Crews were catching up on trash collection Tuesday after icy weather disrupted service in some parts of Tulsa in the days leading up to Christmas, officials said.
The holiday itself, falling on a Sunday, didn’t interfere with trash collection. But snow and single-digit temperatures kept crews out of some neighborhoods last Thursday and Friday.
Hilly neighborhoods were especially affected, but icy roads were not the only problem, said Carson Colvin, a spokesman for the city of Tulsa.
“With the extremely low temperatures,” Colvin said, “there was a problem with equipment freezing and not working.”
Crews will pick up extra trash in the affected areas this week and will work a normal schedule through the New Year’s weekend, he said.
The icy weather hit Tulsa just as trash and recycling crews were bracing for a couple of extra-busy weeks, officials said.
"Historically, the days after Christmas and New Year's are really our busiest time," said Robert Pickens, vice president of recycling for American Waste Control. "That's when all that wrapping paper, cardboard and other recyclables from the holidays start coming in from across Tulsa."
The workload, however, should seem more manageable this year, Pickens said, because it will mark the first holiday season with Tulsa’s new, high-tech recycling facility, known as “Murph 2.0.”
The original Murph closed after a fire in April 2021, leaving Tulsa without a recycling facility for several months. But the 2.0 version has been processing 8.4 million pounds of recyclables per month since March.
The mixed-recyclables processing facility uses state-of-the-art artificial intelligence robotics and advanced optical sorters, making it Oklahoma's most technologically advanced recycling plant, officials said.
It also is the star of a video game. To help people learn what can and cannot be recycled, Tulsa’s recycling facility recently launched “Feed Mr. Murph,” available on Apple's App Store and Android & Google Play.
Set in Tulsa's main recycling center, players must sort recyclables from nonrecyclable items as trucks continue to pile more and more trash on the floor.