As the Tulsa Day Center's facility grows, so does its ambition for helping the homeless

Visiting a Tulsa homeless shelter on a cold, wintry day three decades ago, Anne Zarrow noticed a little baby lying on a concrete floor and went to get her husband, oilman and philanthropist Henry Zarrow.
“You’re going to do something about this,” Anne told him. And that, according to Zarrow’s friend Dave Hentschel, was the impetus for opening the Day Center for the Homeless, dedicated 27 years ago this month.
Zarrow died in 2014, so Hentschel stood in for him Tuesday to cut the ribbon for a $16 million expansion of the Day Center, funded partly by the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation.
“He was always very personally involved here,” Hentschel said, adding that Zarrow would even go to Walmart to buy cartloads of clothes to donate.
The original idea of the Day Center was simply to offer a safe, comfortable place for people to come indoors while they waited for the city’s overnight shelters to open in the evenings.
“At the time,” said Bill Major, executive director of the Zarrow Family Foundations, “that was an improvement.”
In the decades since, however, the center has expanded its mission to provide not only day-time shelter but food, clothing, medical care and other basic needs. The center’s ultimate goal has grown more ambitious too, Major said.
“It’s more housing-focused,” he told the crowd at Tuesday morning’s ceremony. “It’s about helping people to find themselves back in permanent housing as quickly as possible.”
Expanded services required a larger facility, and construction started in June 2019.
The project added more than 16,000 square feet while completely renovating the older part of the facility, including a larger and modernized medical clinic. The additional space not only created more elbow room but will allow the center to reconfigure operations and deliver services more efficiently, said Mack Haltom, the Day Center’s director.
From the outside, the center gets a more modern look with expansive glass and a dramatically slanted roof line.
“I think Mr. Zarrow, and especially Anne, would be very proud of what the facility has become,” Major said.
