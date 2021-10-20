As the Tulsa Day Center's facility grows, so does its ambition for helping the homeless

Visiting a Tulsa homeless shelter on a cold, wintry day three decades ago, Anne Zarrow noticed a little baby lying on a concrete floor and went to get her husband, oilman and philanthropist Henry Zarrow.

“You’re going to do something about this,” Anne told him. And that, according to Zarrow’s friend Dave Hentschel, was the impetus for opening the Day Center for the Homeless, dedicated 27 years ago this month.

Zarrow died in 2014, so Hentschel stood in for him Tuesday to cut the ribbon for a $16 million expansion of the Day Center, funded partly by the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation.

“He was always very personally involved here,” Hentschel said, adding that Zarrow would even go to Walmart to buy cartloads of clothes to donate.

The original idea of the Day Center was simply to offer a safe, comfortable place for people to come indoors while they waited for the city’s overnight shelters to open in the evenings.

“At the time,” said Bill Major, executive director of the Zarrow Family Foundations, “that was an improvement.”

