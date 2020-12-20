As the CDC discouraged holiday travel, Gov. Kevin Stitt urged tourists to visit Oklahoma

As Oklahoma has seen a surge in new daily COVID-19 infections and a record number of people hospitalized due to the virus, Gov. Kevin Stitt is making a direct pitch to boost tourism in the state.

Stitt stars in a 30-second promotional video encouraging those in neighboring states to visit Oklahoma.

The video conveys a message that Oklahoma is open for business, and underscores the business friendly approach Stitt has taken to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video, which has more than 98,000 views on YouTube is called “An open invitation from Oklahoma’s own Governor Kevin Stitt.” The commercial that is also being promoted on digital and social media platforms is airing in Texas, Kansas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Missouri.