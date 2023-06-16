The deployment of more police officers and increased patrols during special events were among several initiatives announced on Friday by the Tulsa Police Department to improve public safety downtown.

"We are excited to see the increased activity in downtown Tulsa this summer,” Police Chief Wendell Franklin said in a press release. “We know that people are looking forward to enjoying all that our city has to offer, and we are committed to keeping them safe. We also want to remind everyone to be aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity to the police.”

Police also plan to expand relationships with business owners to better respond to their needs; work with the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office to ensure that individuals who repeatedly commit serious crimes are prosecuted; and continue meeting with downtown residents and stakeholders.

The initiative is a response to concerns shared by downtown stakeholders and responses to a citywide survey, according to the press release. Over the last three months, the top concern listed in the survey has been homelessness.

“This is a complex issue. Fortunately, we have strong relationships with our community partners, and our focus will be to educate and enforce,” said Capt. Richard Meulenberg. “Part of our responsibility for educating is to help connect individuals who are unhoused with available resources.”

Another key component of the initiative will be to ensure that the public understands that being homeless is not a crime while at the same time providing guidelines for what activities are illegal, Meulenberg said.

“For the downtown area and all throughout Tulsa, through proactive policing and responding to community concerns, we will continue to enforce the ordinances and statutes and hold individuals accountable for violating them,” he said.

Mayor G.T. Bynum thanked the Police Department for its proactive effort to address community needs.

“During the summer months, we have a lot of people out and about in downtown Tulsa,” Bynum said. “We want them to feel safe while enjoying all that downtown Tulsa has to offer.”

Brian Kurtz, president and CEO of Downtown Tulsa Partnership, also thanked police for responding to the downtown community’s call for additional police resources.

“Our neighborhood has been significantly impacted by crime and safety concerns — real and perceived — and we know that a visible community policing effort is critical to maintaining the vibrant city center where so many live, work and visit,” Kurtz said.

“The downtown community stands ready to partner with and support city leadership in prioritizing permanent public safety resources that meet the needs of an evolving neighborhood and will continue offering solutions focused on addressing the homelessness crisis across our downtown and our city.”

