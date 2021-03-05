As search for new housing director begins, city finds itself better positioned to meet challenges, mayor says

The problems are real. A 2018 Eviction Lab study found that an average of 1,200 evictions were filed in Tulsa per month, giving the city the 11th highest eviction rate in the country. And the city’s own housing study found that Tulsa needs about 4,000 more affordable housing units.

Housing is considered "affordable" when rent accounts for no more than 30% of take-home pay for people making up to 120% of the area median income.

Other programs implemented recently by the city to address the affordable housing crisis include creation of a tax increment finance district designed to increase home ownership and foster neighborhood improvements near the Peoria-Mohawk Business Park, and the establishment of the Abode Initiative, which provides support to landlords and property managers to help boost Tulsa's affordable housing stock.

The lesson of the last two years, Bynum said, is that a city does not have to wait for housing problems to arise before it sets in motion plans to address them.