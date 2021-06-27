As policing becomes ‘a job less than a career,’ retention challenges paramount for Tulsa agencies

“If good people turn their back on doing good things, then we’re all in trouble.”

Looking ahead

Although pay is not the only factor most consider when deciding which department to apply to, Meulenberg said it is one of the most important and easily accessible that prospective hires use to inform their decisions, especially unattached college graduates surfing the web.

"They can go anywhere," Meulenberg said. "It’s hard to entice people with the intangible things that make working here awesome.”

Tulsa’s pay lags behind several smaller agencies in the state and a few agencies locally, though the city has provided satisfactory performance and/or across-the-board pay increases for officers almost every fiscal year since 2011.

Negotiations for the upcoming fiscal year are ongoing, but Downs said staffing shortages have caused a unique time where the FOP, department and city seem to be on the same page.

"All three of us are working together to come up with solutions because we realize how much of a problem this could be for citizens if we don’t get this fixed," Downs said. "This concerns us all.”