As pedestrian bridge comes down, new Zink Dam goes up

“Right now out of 1,000-plus-foot of dam, we have about 150 feet of gates in it. When we get done, we’re going to have over 400 feet of full-height gates that can be dropped all the way to the river bottom,” Zachary said. “That is going to help us greatly with the sediment being trapped behind the dam. It’s going to allow us to have water go through there.

“It is just going to be such a better condition, not only for operating, but for (clearing) sediment, and allowing the fish passage to go through the dam.”

The new dam will also be safer than the old one. Thanks to a change in design, the new dam won’t have a dangerous undertow on the downstream side of the structure.

“Stair steps are being built to where as water comes over the dam or through some of the gates … the water will go down these stairs and drop back into the river, which totally eliminates that undertow where all too many times we heard of swift water rescues that our Fire Department’s having to do,” Zachary said.

The Zink Dam renovation and related work in the river was designed to provide a better natural habitat for wildlife, and a 1,050 recreational flume near the east bank of the river is being constructed for kayakers and surfers.