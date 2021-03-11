As pandemic's economic impact continues, Tulsa gears up for massive effort to pay overdue rents

Restore Hope Ministries, Tulsa’s biggest provider of rental assistance, has already distributed more than $4 million in rent payments since the pandemic began last spring, a 1,300% increase over 2019, which itself had been a record year, officials said. This new program will be five times bigger, and that’s before expanding the effort beyond Tulsa County itself, which Jaynes hopes to do if state funding becomes available.

Unlike the program that Restore Hope administered last year for Tulsa County residents, the new program will also provide help with overdue utility bills as well as rent, officials said. And it will let landlords apply directly for help instead of relying only on tenants, although the program will encourage tenants and landlords to work together, Jaynes said.

“This is for both of them,” he said. “We want to keep tenants from becoming homeless, but we also want to help the landlords, who have their own bills to pay.”

Officials have not released details about how people will apply for the assistance.

