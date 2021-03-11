As pandemic's economic impact continues, Tulsa gears up for massive effort to pay overdue rents

Tulsa will launch a massive rental-assistance program Monday that will dwarf even last year’s record-setting effort to prevent evictions, officials told the Tulsa World.
Together, the city and county will invest nearly $20 million to help residents pay overdue rents as well as utility bills, with the funds ultimately coming from the $900 billion COVID-relief bill that Congress approved before President Donald Trump left office.
Even as the pandemic seems to be ebbing, Tulsa hasn’t recovered from the virus’ economic impact and thousands of residents are struggling to catch up with unpaid bills, said the Rev. Jeff Jaynes, executive director of Restore Hope Ministries, which will administer the program.
“Tulsa had an eviction crisis even before COVID,” Jaynes said. “Now, on top of the damage the pandemic has done to our economy, we could be looking at catastrophic levels of homelessness if we didn’t do something.”
Averaging 1,200 cases a month before the pandemic, Tulsa had the 11th highest eviction rate in the United States. The number of cases plummeted in 2020, thanks partly to rental assistance programs and a series of federal moratoriums that prevented landlords from seeking evictions except in certain, limited circumstances.
The current moratorium, however, will expire at the end of March. And Tulsa officials have been racing to launch a new, bigger rental-assistance program in time to prevent a “tidal wave” of new evictions.
Restore Hope Ministries, Tulsa’s biggest provider of rental assistance, has already distributed more than $4 million in rent payments since the pandemic began last spring, a 1,300% increase over 2019, which itself had been a record year, officials said. This new program will be five times bigger, and that’s before expanding the effort beyond Tulsa County itself, which Jaynes hopes to do if state funding becomes available.
Unlike the program that Restore Hope administered last year for Tulsa County residents, the new program will also provide help with overdue utility bills as well as rent, officials said. And it will let landlords apply directly for help instead of relying only on tenants, although the program will encourage tenants and landlords to work together, Jaynes said.
“This is for both of them,” he said. “We want to keep tenants from becoming homeless, but we also want to help the landlords, who have their own bills to pay.”
Officials have not released details about how people will apply for the assistance.