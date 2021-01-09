As pandemic continues, Tulsans who never needed a charity's help before need it now

Cars began lining up just after sunrise on a damp January morning. Some turned off their engines to save gas and people huddled under blankets to stay warm, waiting nearly three hours before the line even started to move.

All this, to get food.

A year ago, before COVID-19 ripped through the local economy, the grocery giveaway at Iglesia Hispana Victory church served about 600 families a week. Now, as many as 2,000 families show up every Thursday morning to get a trunk full of produce, dairy and canned goods.

The line this Thursday stretched out of the parking lot and east down 41st Street to Garnett Road, where it turned north and ended more than a mile from the church. And most of the cars appeared to be relatively new Subarus, Acuras, GMC trucks and other middle-class models.

Families who never needed help before, who never imagined they would need help, are now struggling to meet the most basic of needs, said Rita Gallardo, who runs the La Cosecha food program at the church.

“Some people have no idea what’s going on and how much need there is,” Gallardo said. “We’re tying to meet the needs of the people, but it’s difficult. There’s so much need. The cars keep coming and keep coming. They don’t stop.”