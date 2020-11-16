As need increases, Tulsa falls behind in Thanksgiving turkey drive for needy families

The news photos were still haunting him Monday morning. In Dallas over the weekend, needy families had waited in line for 12 hours to get free groceries for Thanksgiving Day, and local media described the crowd as 17 times bigger than normal for the annual holiday giveaway.

Steve Whitaker expects a record-breaking crowd this year in Tulsa, too. But so far the John 3:16 Mission has fallen behind schedule on collecting Thanksgiving turkeys for the needy.

“We don’t want to have to turn anybody away,” said Whitaker, the mission’s president and senior pastor.

COVID-19 will bring people to the turkey giveaway who have never needed help with Thanksgiving before, Whitaker said.

“People have been laid off, they’ve been furloughed or their hours have been cut,” he said. “A lot of people are stressed and hurting right now, people who have never been in this bad a shape before, financially.”

The mission’s annual turkey drive would usually be halfway to its goal by this point in November, meaning it would have collected about 2,000 birds by now. But this year, the program expects to need at least 5,000 turkeys.

Whitaker counted only 1,331 turkeys on hand Monday afternoon.