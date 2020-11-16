As need increases, Tulsa falls behind in Thanksgiving turkey drive for needy families

The news photos were still haunting him Monday morning. In Dallas over the weekend, needy families had waited in line for 12 hours to get free groceries for Thanksgiving Day, and local media described the crowd as 17 times bigger than normal for the annual holiday giveaway.
Steve Whitaker expects a record-breaking crowd this year in Tulsa, too. But so far the John 3:16 Mission has fallen behind schedule on collecting Thanksgiving turkeys for the needy.
“We don’t want to have to turn anybody away,” said Whitaker, the mission’s president and senior pastor.
COVID-19 will bring people to the turkey giveaway who have never needed help with Thanksgiving before, Whitaker said.
“People have been laid off, they’ve been furloughed or their hours have been cut,” he said. “A lot of people are stressed and hurting right now, people who have never been in this bad a shape before, financially.”
The mission’s annual turkey drive would usually be halfway to its goal by this point in November, meaning it would have collected about 2,000 birds by now. But this year, the program expects to need at least 5,000 turkeys.
Whitaker counted only 1,331 turkeys on hand Monday afternoon.
“We’re going to give people the benefit of the doubt,” he said. “They’ve been distracted and thinking about the election and thinking about other things. But we want to believe they will come through for us in the end and give what is needed.”
The mission will distribute most of the turkeys next week in food baskets for struggling families, while others will be used for holiday meals served at the Mission’s homeless shelter. It will take 44 tons of groceries to fill the Thanksgiving food baskets this year.
“We are asking everyone to dig down deep,” Whitaker said.
The mission will accept frozen turkeys and nonperishable food at several locations this week, including the John 3:16 Mission itself at 506 N. Cheyenne Ave. from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Also, during business hours this week, Under the Sun Garden Centers will collect donations at 51st Street and Harvard Avenue and 91st Street and Sheridan Road.
Additional food drives will take place Saturday at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 12912 E. 86th St. North in Owasso and at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1770 S. Elm Place in Broken Arrow.
Thanksgiving food baskets will be distributed on Nov. 23, 24 and 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the John 3:16 Mission’s Family & Youth Center, 2027 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
