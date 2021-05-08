As legal challenges continue nationwide, is Tulsa ready for the eviction moratorium to end?

Landlords, however, argue that the moratorium basically forces them to give away housing for free. Technically, tenants will still owe the full amount of accumulated rent when the moratorium is lifted, but actually collecting the money could prove impossible, landlords say. And in the meantime, they’re left with no income.

One out of seven renters has fallen behind on payments, according to recent data from the U.S. Census.

“It’s what we have been talking about for months,” said Katie Dilks, the executive director of the Oklahoma Access to Justice Foundation. “This tidal wave or tsunami or whatever metaphor you want to use has been in the distance, coming ever closer for a while. And I don't know anybody has felt quite prepared for it.”

On the other hand, Oklahoma has $216 million available statewide for rental assistance programs, Dilks said.

“The programs are up and running and actively distributing funds,” she said. “In many cases, they’re even able to help pay ongoing or future payments for people who are struggling.”

The challenge will be connecting tenants and landlords to those programs before the moratorium goes away, Dilks said.