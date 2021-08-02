As federal eviction moratorium ends, Tulsa asks, 'What's going to happen now?'

Meanwhile, Tulsa County courts will include a one-page flyer with every eviction notice to let tenants know what resources are available, officials said.

Courts must provide both landlords and tenants with an objective and fair process, District Judge Doug Drummond said.

“But we think it's important that the parties have information that will allow them to resolve cases before they get to court,” Drummond said, “and if a tenant does get evicted, providing them with access to resources that helps find them other housing.”

The nationwide moratorium didn’t entirely stop evictions, but it allowed tenants to put cases on hold if they could show that the pandemic had caused a loss of income for them. Meanwhile, overdue payments continued to accumulate, with the full amount coming due when the moratorium ended.

In Tulsa County, landlords filed 4,915 cases in the first seven months of 2021, but the court has granted only 1,938 evictions, suggesting that roughly 60% of the cases this year have either been dismissed or are still pending.

The Trump administration first imposed an eviction moratorium last summer, saying it was necessary to avoid a huge wave of evictions as millions of Americans lost their jobs during the COVID-19 shutdowns.