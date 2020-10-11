As evictions increase, help still available for Tulsa tenants facing difficult choices

The Trump administration imposed a second moratorium 10 days later, but with different rules and qualifications. Instead of congressional action, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control used executive authority to prohibit evicting any tenants who have seen a loss of income that could be blamed on COVID.

All tenants have to do is sign a declaration, under oath, that they can’t pay rent due to the pandemic, then the eviction case will be dismissed or postponed until 2021.

A lot of tenants, however, don’t realize it’s an option, Hallett said. Or they think it sounds too good to be true.

“Tenants have told me that they simply didn't believe me when I told them about the CDC order,” Hallett said.

The CDC moratorium doesn’t mean tenants don’t still owe the rent or won’t have to pay in full when the moratorium expires. And it doesn’t provide any financial assistance to property owners while they can’t collect rent.

“The CDC order creates a tough situation for the property owners,” Hallett said, “since they now have few options for dealing with tenants who cannot afford to pay rent, but they are still responsible for paying taxes and making repairs to the property.”