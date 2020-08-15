Crystal Anglin had stocked up for Easter, which for a shoe store is like everyone else’s Christmas season. It’s the busiest time of the year.
Except maybe for back-to-school. And Anglin was already gearing up for that, too. When Tulsa’s COVID-19 shutdown began in March, her Kicks for Kids store had placed large orders for merchandise that wouldn’t go on sale until August.
“That’s the way is in the shoe business, and really with all retail,” she said. “You have to order so many styles, so many sizes. There’s so much inventory.”
The shutdown canceled Easter services. And of course, the south Tulsa store had to close for several weeks, leaving Anglin with a stockroom full of dress shoes that she couldn’t sell.
Even when local stores reopened, customers didn’t come back, Anglin said.
“People didn’t feel like it was safe to leave their homes, so they shopped online,” she said. “All of a sudden I had all of this inventory that I couldn’t sell and all of these orders coming in that I couldn’t pay for.”
After 11 years in business, Kicks for Kids closed this summer, one of more than 66,000 retailers and restaurants that have shut down permanently across the nation since the COVID-19 epidemic began, according to reports from the advertising app Yelp, which collected data on places that posted “going out of business” notices.
But it’s hard to tell how many local businesses have succumbed to the coronavirus. Data on business licenses and sales-tax receipts will eventually offer some clear evidence on the shutdown’s full impact, but those numbers are not yet available.
Bankruptcies have actually slowed down this year, with 32% fewer cases filed in the federal Northern District of Oklahoma between April and June than during the same period last year. Chapter 7 filings, often used by small businesses, have dropped 25%.
That doesn’t necessarily mean closures haven’t increased. Not every business files for bankruptcy when it goes under. Kicks for Kids didn’t.
Anecdotally, however, Tulsa doesn’t seem to be having a huge wave of small-business closures. At least, not yet, said Weldon Bowman, the founder and principal of W Design architecture and chairman of the Tulsa Small Business Connection for the Tulsa Regional Chamber.
“A lot of companies are struggling, definitely,” Bowman said. “But I personally don’t know of any businesses shutting down.”
The pandemic has hit local businesses “from both directions,” he said. It keeps customers away, and it creates additional expenses, with companies having to invest in more stringent cleaning procedures, personal protective gear for employees and, in many cases, remote-working capabilities.
“I know in my own case, we have had to make significant new investments just to keep things going. Everyone has had to do that. And the costs definitely add up.”
Local restaurants, event venues and hospitality businesses have been hit especially hard, he said. But federal recovery funds undoubtedly have kept many Tulsa businesses afloat, he said.
Eventually, however, struggling businesses will turn into closed businesses no matter how much government aid might be available, he said.
“We have to get back to normal for them all to survive,” Bowman said. “With the way things are now, it’s only a matter of time before we see more companies that just can’t hold on any longer.”
Featured video