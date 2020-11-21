Arvest Winterfest pushes opening date to Nov. 30 amid Tulsa's record COVID-19 surge

Citing its support of the city’s efforts to reduce the occurrence of public interactions amid a rapid spike of COVID-19, the BOK Center will delay the start of the 13th annual Arvest Winterfest.

In an announcement Friday, the BOK Center said it will shift the event’s opening to Nov. 30. Winterfest was originally scheduled to begin Saturday.

“We plan to keep working closely with (Tulsa County Department Director Bruce) Dart and the Tulsa Health Department and will continue to make adjustments as recommended by them to make sure we provide our guests with the safest experience possible,” BOK Center interim general manager Evan Falat said in a press release.

In past years, ice skating took place on an outdoor rink near the BOK Center. Despite a global pandemic, organizers for the event decided it would be held inside the arena with safety protocols in place.

The shift in schedule comes a day after Mayor G.T. Bynum urged Tulsans to assist weary health care workers and strained hospitals struggling to keep the community safe as the coronavirus spreads almost unabated throughout the region.