Arvest Winterfest moving opening date to Nov. 30 amid Tulsa's record COVID-19 surge

Citing support of the city's efforts to reduce occurrences public gatherings amid a rapid spike of COVID-19, start of 13th annual Arvest Winterfest will be delayed.
In an announcement Friday, the BOK Center said it will shift the event's opening to Nov. 30. Winterfest was originally scheduled to begin Monday.
"We plan to keep working closely with (Tulsa County Department Director) Dr. Dart and the Tulsa Health Department and will continue to make adjustments as recommended by them to make sure we provide our guests with the safest experience possible," said BOK Center Interim general manager Evan Falat in a statement.
In past years, ice skating took place on an outdoor rink near the BOK Center. Despite a global pandemic, organizers for the event decided it would be held inside the arena with safety protocols in place.
The shift in schedule comes a day after Mayor G.T. Bynum urged Tulsans on Thursday to assist weary health care workers and strained hospitals struggling to keep the community safe as the coronavirus spreads almost unabated throughout the region.
Timed ticketing will aid in keeping the ice from being overcrowded. Guests will need to go online to tulsawinterfest.com to reserve a date/time to skate. Each reservation allows the skater 75 minutes of ice time once the ticket is scanned.
All protocols are aligned with public health authorities, medical and industry experts. VenueShield reduces physical touch points, increases venue sanitation and cleanliness, and provides health monitoring guidelines and services. ASM Global’s “VenueShield” protocols for live events include but are not limited to:
No cash or checks will be accepted this season.
Everyone (10 and older) is required to wear a face covering at all times while inside the venue, which mirrors Tulsa’s citywide mandate.
All staff members will be temperature screened prior to entering BOK Center.
All staff members will be required to wear face masks inside BOK Center, along with any other personal protective equipment necessary dependent upon job function.
A calendar with prices and daily hours of operation is available at tulsawinterfest.com. For more information, contact specialevents@asmtulsa.com.
