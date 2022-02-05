 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arson arrest made after fire at Stillwater homeless shelter
Arson arrest made after fire at Stillwater homeless shelter

  • Updated
Trevor Realous Chapman - arrested on a complaint of arson in Stillwater

Chapman

 Courtesy Stillwater police

A man was arrested on a complaint of first-degree arson following a file at a homeless shelter Friday night in Stillwater.

Trevor Realous Chapman, 36, was arrested following the fire reported at 10:23 p.m. at Mission of Hope, 1804 South Perkins Road.

Police and firefighters responded to the fire, which had been put out by occupants of the facility when they arrived, Stillwater police said in a news release Saturday.

Additional details about the arrest were not released.

The Stillwater Fire Department’s fire marshal will be conducting a further investigation in to the incident as will the Stillwater Police Department, the release said.

