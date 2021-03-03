Arrival of Johnson & Johnson vaccines give Indian Health Services additional option to protect Indigenous citizens

With a third COVID-19 vaccine option coming online, Indian Health Service is attempting to administer 1 million shots by the end of March.
Nationwide, IHS has provided more than 500,000 vaccine doses since mid-December, with 135,000 doses administered through federal and tribal operated facilities within the Oklahoma City service area.
That area includes all of Oklahoma and Kansas, plus part of Texas and one county in Nebraska. Of those 135,000 doses, all but 10,000 have been administered within the state of Oklahoma.
On top of its regular distributions of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, IHS is slated to receive an additional initial allocation of 21,900 doses of the recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with 7,500 doses earmarked for Oklahoma facilities.
“One of the reasons we’ve been so effective is because our vaccine plan was based largely on flexibility on the local level,” IHS Acting Director Elizabeth Fowler said Tuesday morning at the Oklahoma City Indian Clinic. “Each of our 12 IHS areas had flexibility built in on how they allocated doses, and tribal programs and urban programs had some flexibility in establishing the priority populations for those vaccines.
“They know best of all who needs the vaccines within their communities. For example, Cherokee Nation chose to prioritize their fluent speakers as an important population group to preserve.”
According to data released in December by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American Indians and Alaska Natives nationwide are 3.5 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than white people and almost twice as likely to die from it.
As of Tuesday morning, Indigenous people account for almost 10% of Oklahoma’s cumulative COVID-19 case count, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
In an effort to minimize and eventually stop the spread in Indian Country, the service unit’s federally operated facilities in Claremore, Pawnee, Wewoka, Lawton, El Reno, Anadarko, Watonga, Carnegie and Clinton have opened up vaccine appointments to non-Indigenous caregivers and household members of tribal citizens. Vaccine access at Claremore and Wewoka is limited to adults age 18 and older.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Cherokee Nation also announced that vaccine distribution efforts at its health care facilities will now extend to all adult household members of tribal citizens. The tribe has a self-governance agreement with IHS to operate facilities in Ochelata, Salina, Jay, Tahlequah, Muskogee, Sallisaw, Vinita, Nowata and Stilwell.
“We know that American Indians and Alaska Natives are disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 virus,” Fowler said. “They are more likely to get COVID-19, more likely be hospitalized from it and die from it. That is why we are committed to ensuring vaccine availability to all individuals within our health system as quickly as possible.”
