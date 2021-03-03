Arrival of Johnson & Johnson vaccines give Indian Health Services additional option to protect Indigenous citizens

According to data released in December by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American Indians and Alaska Natives nationwide are 3.5 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than white people and almost twice as likely to die from it.

As of Tuesday morning, Indigenous people account for almost 10% of Oklahoma’s cumulative COVID-19 case count, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

In an effort to minimize and eventually stop the spread in Indian Country, the service unit’s federally operated facilities in Claremore, Pawnee, Wewoka, Lawton, El Reno, Anadarko, Watonga, Carnegie and Clinton have opened up vaccine appointments to non-Indigenous caregivers and household members of tribal citizens. Vaccine access at Claremore and Wewoka is limited to adults age 18 and older.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Cherokee Nation also announced that vaccine distribution efforts at its health care facilities will now extend to all adult household members of tribal citizens. The tribe has a self-governance agreement with IHS to operate facilities in Ochelata, Salina, Jay, Tahlequah, Muskogee, Sallisaw, Vinita, Nowata and Stilwell.