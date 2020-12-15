Arrival of COVID-19 vaccine in Tulsa renews health care workers' hope, but officials say the virus remains a threat to others

What Tulsa Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart described as a "historic" day has finally arrived in Tulsa County along with more than 5,800 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Beginning Tuesday, the department, in partnership with Saint Francis Health System, began administering the vaccine to individuals included in the first phase of the state's population priority model, which includes long-term care facility residents and staff, health care workers who provide direct care to COVID-19 patients and who process vaccines or specimens for testing and state-licensed EMTs and paramedics.
Rachel Shields-Carnely, an ICU nurse at Ascension St. John, was among the first 100 health care workers to receive the vaccine Tuesday in Tulsa County.
"It has been a very complicated and heartbreaking season for us because we're not only the nurses, but we're the family, we're the support; we have to support each other and support the patient and support the families that are home because they have limited visitation," Shields-Carnely said. "So we have to be all the things, and it gets heartbreaking when the patients are with us so long. We love them as families love them."
To her, the vaccine equates to the future, she said; the future of having the virus under control and making sure everyone's loved ones are safe long-term.
Dart said that the announcement of the vaccine is welcome good news, but he stressed the importance of realizing and remembering that its distribution will take time.
"We have lost 28 Tulsa County residents to this virus in the last week, and active cases and hospitalizations continue to remain dangerously high," he said in a news release Monday. "It is critical for our residents to continue to follow public health guidelines to stay safe.”
A total of 5,850 doses were allocated for Tulsa County in the initial shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, and more are expected on a weekly basis, the release states.
The FDA has rigorous scientific and regulatory processes in place that ensure the safety, effectiveness and quality of COVID-19 vaccines. In late-stage trials, this one has proved to be 95% effective, according to the release.
Dr. Jeffrey Goodloe touted all the work that went into putting out a safe and effective vaccine as he was among the first 100 in Tulsa County to receive the first dose Tuesday.
"Everybody on the front line here in Tulsa, it has been a challenge for us to stay healthy, so the opportunity to have this vaccine is just incredible," the Hillcrest ER doctor said.
Saint Francis Health System President and CEO Jake Henry Jr. said the organization is grateful to have been selected as a vaccine distribution partner for the Tulsa County region, and although the day is one of hesitant triumph, it is also one of reflection.
“While today is certainly a day of excitement for the arrival of the vaccine to this region, it is also a day to reflect on how far we have come in the past 10 months," Henry said in the release. "It is a time to commend the researchers, scientists and public health professionals who made this day possible. It is a day to mourn those we have lost. And it is a day — like every day — to thank and honor the heroes on the front lines of the fight against this virus. This vaccine is not a cure, it is a call to recommit ourselves to working together. Hope is on the horizon, but we must remain vigilant.”
The vaccine requires two doses administered 21 days apart, and there is no out-of-pocket expense for vaccine recipients. Individuals who meet the criteria for the first phase of inoculation will be contacted by staff from THD or Saint Francis Health System to make an appointment for the first dose, the release states.
Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith encouraged all eligible, frontline healthcare workers to "take advantage and get immunized."
"Vaccinations protect more than just the person getting inoculated, and for health care workers — especially those working in nursing homes, it protects the many people they care for,” Keith said in the release.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum thanked the state for providing the vaccine first for essential health care workers and those most at risk.
“I know Tulsa’s health care and long-term care facility communities are exhausted from this response, and I‘m hoping the initial distribution of this vaccine will provide them some comfort in knowing more help is on the way to protect our neighbors," Bynum said. "Although the distribution of a vaccine is welcome news, we still have a long road ahead as a community and each of us must do what we can to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Washing our hands, watching our distance, and wearing a mask remain the best things we can do to support our healthcare heroes.”
State Health Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye echoed Bynum's sentiments of continuing the fight.
"I’m excited to see the vaccine plan put into motion today,” Frye said in the release. “It’s important to remember, though, that these first doses are reserved for those Oklahomans most at risk. To truly protect one another, we need Oklahomans to continue wear a mask, wash their hands, watch their distance and wait for the vaccine.”
Vaccine distribution plan in Oklahoma
Phase 1, December; 157,900 people
- 62,000 from long-term care centers
- 84,000 high-risk health care workers
- 500 high-risk public health workers
- 11,400 medical first-responders
Phase 2, January; 725,000 people
- 5,000 emergency first-responders
- 67,000 health care workers
- 635,000 at-risk adults and people age 65+
- 18,000 from prisons, homeless shelters and high-risk critical workers
- 2,000 officials and public health workers
Phase 3, 2021; 2.52 million people
- 1,022,000 from Oklahoma schools (not including students under 16)
- 1,500,000 critical infrastructure personnel
Phase 4, 2021; 565,000 people
- Open to all Oklahomans as vaccine shipments allow
