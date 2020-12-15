Arrival of COVID-19 vaccine in Tulsa renews health care workers' hope, but officials say the virus remains a threat to others

“While today is certainly a day of excitement for the arrival of the vaccine to this region, it is also a day to reflect on how far we have come in the past 10 months," Henry said in the release. "It is a time to commend the researchers, scientists and public health professionals who made this day possible. It is a day to mourn those we have lost. And it is a day — like every day — to thank and honor the heroes on the front lines of the fight against this virus. This vaccine is not a cure, it is a call to recommit ourselves to working together. Hope is on the horizon, but we must remain vigilant.”