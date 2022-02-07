Arrests made after scuffle with Tulsa police officer at Leonard Peltier protest outside federal courthouse

The officer is then seen putting his hand on one the protesters and telling him to move away; one of the protesters pushes the officer’s hand away from him, and the officer then is seen grabbing one of the protesters with both hands and pushing him away.

After that, more shoving can be seen, and then the camera pans away from the altercation. A couple of seconds later, three protesters can be seen surrounding the officer as he runs backward, but it appears as if a couple of the protesters are trying to keep the others from engaging with the officer.

The officer can then be seen falling to the ground, at which point two law enforcement officials who identify themselves as FBI point firearms at the crowd of protesters, and a uniformed Tulsa police officer pulls out a Taser.

The FBI officials help the officer up, and he can be seen limping and grabbing his leg.

More officers arrive, some with pepper ball guns, and three protesters are put in handcuffs.

As of 8:45 p.m., online jail records show none of the arrested protesters had been booked into the Tulsa County jail.