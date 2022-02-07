 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arrests made after scuffle with Tulsa police officer at Leonard Peltier protest outside federal courthouse
Arrests made after scuffle with Tulsa police officer at Leonard Peltier protest outside federal courthouse

Several protesters were arrested and a Tulsa police officer apparently was injured during a demonstration at the Page Belcher Federal Building calling for President Joe Biden to grant clemency for American Indian Movement activist Leonard Peltier.

A video posted to Youtube shows an officer and several protesters getting into an altercation on Fourth Street near Denver Avenue, and a livestreamed video on Facebook shows at least three protesters being handcuffed.

Peltier, an Anishinaabe and Dakota man who was convicted by a federal jury in 1977 in the shooting deaths of two FBI agents on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, has been in federal prison since his conviction.

Many people consider Peltier a political prisoner and say he was wrongfully convicted.

Calls for Peltier’s release or for the overturning of his conviction have been heard from Peltier's first appeal in 1978 through President Barack Obama's denial of his clemency request in 2017, but those calls for release have increased in urgency since Peltier, now 77, tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 28.

Demonstrations were planned across the country, in Fargo, North Dakota — where Peltier was convicted in federal court — and in Florida at the Coleman Penitentiary — where Peltier is incarcerated.

Tulsa’s protest began about 10 a.m. Monday, and livestreams of the arrests were posted between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. At least 50 people were carrying signs and calling for Peltier’s release.

The video posted on Youtube shows several protesters chanting and yelling at a Tulsa police car parked in the street.

The officer then gets out of the car and tells the protesters they need to “move” out of the street.

One of the protesters is shown telling the officer not to touch him or he will “act accordingly.” The video then shows the officer and the protesters talking over each other.

The officer says he is Native American, as well, prompting the protesters to become more upset and say he is not a Muscogee Nation Lighthorse police officer.

The officer is then seen putting his hand on one the protesters and telling him to move away; one of the protesters pushes the officer’s hand away from him, and the officer then is seen grabbing one of the protesters with both hands and pushing him away.

After that, more shoving can be seen, and then the camera pans away from the altercation. A couple of seconds later, three protesters can be seen surrounding the officer as he runs backward, but it appears as if a couple of the protesters are trying to keep the others from engaging with the officer.

The officer can then be seen falling to the ground, at which point two law enforcement officials who identify themselves as FBI point firearms at the crowd of protesters, and a uniformed Tulsa police officer pulls out a Taser.

The FBI officials help the officer up, and he can be seen limping and grabbing his leg.

More officers arrive, some with pepper ball guns, and three protesters are put in handcuffs.

As of 8:45 p.m., online jail records show none of the arrested protesters had been booked into the Tulsa County jail.

The Tulsa Police Department did not comment to the Tulsa World about the officer's injuries or what happened.

Ashley Jones contributed to this story.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

