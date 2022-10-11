Arrest warrant issued for homicide suspect in killing of 18-year-old

Tulsa police have issued an arrest warrant as they search for a suspect in the killing of an 18-year-old.

Police are looking for Kaleb Pelton, 17, in relation to the homicide of Fedro Givens at Echo Trail Apartments. Pelton was charged with first-degree murder on Monday.

On Sept. 30 about 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 6300 S. 107th E. Ave. The victim, Givens, had already been taken to a hospital, where he died on arrival.

According to a court affidavit, video at the apartment complex showed Givens sitting in the gazebo area of the complex with two witnesses. when two people approached him. The suspects were one black male and one white male.

A witnesses said the suspects came up to Givens and asked if he knew someone, and when Givens said he did, the black male pulled a gun out a shot Givens in the upper torso. The suspects then ran south of the apartments, according to court documents.

Security camera footage from a QuikTrip showed two males matching the suspects' description. The photos of the footage were shared with Union Public Schools faculty and staff, including an assistant principal that identified the black male suspect to be Pelton, according to the affidavit.

The two witnesses of the shooting also positively identified Pelton as the shooter in a photo lineup, the affidavit states.

Police are still searching for Pelton and the white male suspect in relation to the homicide.

The same day of Givens homicide, there was a shooting at McClain high school that killed 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough.

"All year long we've been having very young people who have no business carrying a gun around carrying guns and shooting each other," said Homicide Detective Lt. Brandon Watkins.

"They are the suspects and they are the victims. It's mystifying. There's no reason any of these kids should have ever had a gun in the first place."