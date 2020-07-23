Williams

Joseph Williams, 33, was arrested on a murder complaint following a fatal shooting in Tulsa.

Tulsa police have reportedly made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting early Thursday morning. 

Lt. Brandon Watkins said officers responded to a shooting just after midnight in the 4400 block of East Admiral Place and found a man fatally shot inside a home there.

Officers eventually arrested the suspect, Joseph Williams, 33, in the 10800 block of East 31st Street about 4 a.m., according to a news release.

Watkins said the shooting reportedly stemmed from a debt, and Williams will be booked on a complaint of first-degree murder. 

The victim has not been identified pending notification of next of kin. The killing is Tulsa's 43rd homicide of 2020. 

This story will be updated.

