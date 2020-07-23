Tulsa police have reportedly made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting early Thursday morning.
Lt. Brandon Watkins said officers responded to a shooting just after midnight in the 4400 block of East Admiral Place and found a man fatally shot inside a home there.
Officers eventually arrested the suspect, Joseph Williams, 33, in the 10800 block of East 31st Street about 4 a.m., according to a news release.
Watkins said the shooting reportedly stemmed from a debt, and Williams will be booked on a complaint of first-degree murder.
The victim has not been identified pending notification of next of kin. The killing is Tulsa's 43rd homicide of 2020.
