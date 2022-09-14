Arrest made after fatal stabbing in north Tulsa

Tulsa police have arrested a homeless man in relation to a fatal stabbing in north Tulsa on Tuesday.
Eli Louis Brown, 42, is being held without bond on a first-degree murder charge, according to Tulsa County jail records.
Officers responded to a stabbing call around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday at the Seminole Hills apartment complex near Utica Avenue and Virgin Street. They found David Burnside, 68, outside an apartment with stab wounds. He died shortly after at a local hospital.
