ARPA funds could bring generational change to Oklahoma

Mike Fina, executive director of the OML, said the longer timeline allows for more careful planning — and for state and local governments to stash their allocations in interest-bearing accounts for awhile.

Fina said OML has helped about 60 municipalities complete applications for their allocations, and have about 60 more partially completed.

He said the application process is so simple that it can be completed on a cell phone in five to 10 minutes.

Unlike with the CARES Act, when many local governments in the state did not claim any or all of the money for which they were eligible, Fina and Wallace say they expect full or almost full ARPA participation.

"I know for a fact that (Friday) there will be 60 communities in Oklahoma with the money in their bank accounts," said Fina. "There will be a lot more in the weeks ahead."

But, he said, it could be awhile before citizens see the money at work.

"I don't think we'll see the real impact for two years," Fina said. "For one thing, contractors are out there now buying up every piece of PVC pipe they can find. Costs are going to go up. So some are going to keep their money in accounts until things slow down a little."