Arnie's celebrates 65th Annual St. Patrick's Day Party one year to the date of pandemic closure

Other virus-tracking data points statewide, such as new cases, deaths and hospitalizations have been on a downward trend, as well, with vaccinations becoming more accessible and more accepted among eligible populations.

With that in mind, Armstrong was pleased to offer an outdoor celebration space for the community to look a little more like downtown Tulsa did before the pandemic, with virus precautions in place.

"Our bartenders are giddy," she said with a grin.

Although most attendees were expected to know how to safely operate in the "new normal," signage was placed around as reminders.

Gates opened at 10 a.m. to all ages, and attendees were temperature-checked upon entry and asked to wear masks when not eating or drinking. Sanitizer and hand-washing stations were located throughout.

Live music began at noon and was scheduled to last through 8 p.m., when the area shifted to a 21 and up event.

Amanda Evans and her boyfriend Dalton Swearingen, both 26, visited to give her son, 5-year-old Camoran, a chance to check out the scene.

It was Evans' first visit to the celebration, but Swearingen was a regular some years ago, and Camoran was excited by his stories.