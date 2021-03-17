Arnie's celebrates 65th Annual St. Patrick's Day Party one year to the date of pandemic closure

Standing along a blocked-off Second Street filled with food trucks and tents stocked with St. Patty's swag, Jo Armstrong began to tear up.
It was one year to the day Wednesday that the COVID-19 pandemic forced she and her husband, Chris, to shut the doors to Arnie's Bar, 318 E. Second St.
The bar, originally opened in 1956 on Cherry Street, was known for being the place that never closed, Armstrong said. Come power outages, rain or storm, "we're here." Especially on St. Patrick's Day, which Armstrong likened to the business' Christmas Day.
The pandemic closure was "unnatural." Watching friends in the industry suffer, unsure of what steps they should take next, was hard. And figuring out how to continue to take care of their staff, whom they consider family, was almost unimaginable, she said.
"The whole industry hurts," Armstrong said. "We all need this so badly."
This was the community interaction of the 65th Annual St. Patrick's Day Party, where attendees could gather in celebration of the Irish holiday in downtown Tulsa after almost a year of being isolated from social settings amid virus restrictions.
Tulsa County's daily average of confirmed COVID-19 infections has been decreasing since mid-January, and the metric reached a low Wednesday that hasn't been seen since last summer.
Other virus-tracking data points statewide, such as new cases, deaths and hospitalizations have been on a downward trend, as well, with vaccinations becoming more accessible and more accepted among eligible populations.
With that in mind, Armstrong was pleased to offer an outdoor celebration space for the community to look a little more like downtown Tulsa did before the pandemic, with virus precautions in place.
"Our bartenders are giddy," she said with a grin.
Although most attendees were expected to know how to safely operate in the "new normal," signage was placed around as reminders.
Gates opened at 10 a.m. to all ages, and attendees were temperature-checked upon entry and asked to wear masks when not eating or drinking. Sanitizer and hand-washing stations were located throughout.
Live music began at noon and was scheduled to last through 8 p.m., when the area shifted to a 21 and up event.
Amanda Evans and her boyfriend Dalton Swearingen, both 26, visited to give her son, 5-year-old Camoran, a chance to check out the scene.
It was Evans' first visit to the celebration, but Swearingen was a regular some years ago, and Camoran was excited by his stories.
"He was just happy to get a green necklace," Evans said of Camoran, who, like many Tulsans, spent much of the last year at home. "It's nice for him to get out."
Jeremy Stevens, 50, and two friends walked about in kilts, soaking up the sun, the beer and relishing the fact that they weren't on another Zoom call.
"For us, this is a taste of freedom," he said.
Orby Childers, 62, attended with his daughter, Holly Hale, for the first time. Childers moved back to Tulsa several months ago, and although he isn't yet vaccinated, he said he practices all other precautions.
Hale, 40, travels for work as a diesel mechanic, and she said businesses being closed made the road desolate and brutal. Precautions that allow people to go about their lives while being safe, like masks and vaccines, have made all the difference, she said.
"That's what humanity does," she said. "We adapt."
"It will what will be," her father said. "You can't lock yourself away. Enjoy life while you can.
"Like they say, nobody is promised tomorrow."