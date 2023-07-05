State agents are investigating after an armed suspect was shot and killed early Wednesday in a confrontation with Bartlesville police.

Bartlesville police responded just before 1:30 a.m. when a citizen flagged an officer down in the 1500 block of South Madison Road about an armed suspect, according to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation news release.

Officers spent hours trying to negotiate with the man, OSBI said without disclosing whether the suspect had a weapon.

Shortly after 4 a.m., "negotiating attempts failed," the news release states. "This resulted in a Bartlesville Police Officer firing shots."

The suspect reportedly died, and no officers were injured, according to OSBI. The investigation remains ongoing.