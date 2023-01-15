Armed man shot and killed by officers in McAlester

Authorities are investigating after officers fatally shot an armed man who was reportedly having a "mental episode" Saturday night in McAlester.

Officers from the McAlester police department, with assistance from Krebs police, at 8:25 p.m. were called to the 1900 block of Green Meadows Drive in McAlester, where a 911 caller had "requested a welfare check on a male subject that was having a mental episode," the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

The man was known to McAlester officers, the OSBI said.

Officers arrived at the home and approached the man, who was in a doorway armed with a carbine rifle, the OSBI said.

Officers gave commands to the man to put the weapon down, which were disregarded, the OSBI said.

Officers discharged their weapons, hitting the man.

Officers immediately began rendering aid, the OSBI release said. The man was transported to the McAlester Regional Health Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

A loaded carbine rifle and a high-capacity magazine were recovered from the scene.

No officers were injured.

The man's name is not being released pending next of kin notification, the OSBI said Sunday.

The investigation involves Native Americans and falls under the McGirt Supreme Court decision, the release said.