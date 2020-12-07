Arles Cole, last known Tulsa-area Pearl Harbor survivor, dies at 96

Originally from the Porum area, Cole grew up on a family farm.

He joined the Navy at 17 under a special program that allowed him early entry. He was trained in navigation, and chose service aboard the battleship USS West Virginia.

In a previous interview, Cole recalled the morning of Dec. 7, 1941:

Arising just before 8 a.m., he had walked out on the wing of the ship’s navigation bridge.

“I’m up there, stretching my arms, waking up, thinking about Sunday,” Cole said. “All of a sudden, I see black smoke. Something was wrong on Ford Island.”

That something was the beginning of Japan’s surprise attack.

As it went on to unfold, targeting U.S. Naval forces stationed at Pearl Harbor on Oahu, the West Virginia would be severely damaged, hit by seven torpedoes and two aerial bombs.

Amid the chaos, Cole was almost trapped below decks, where he almost surely would’ve died, as many sailors did. But a Japanese bomb that crashed through the main deck opened up an escape route.

The West Virginia stayed afloat for a few hours, as Cole joined in efforts to fight the now-raging fires. Eventually, however, the order came to abandon it.