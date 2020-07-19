A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday for the Tulsa area.
But there is a slight chance for thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday, with slightly cooler high temperatures expected Tuesday and Wednesday.
"A weak frontal boundary will settle over or just north of the area by (Monday) allowing for shower and storm chances to continue through Tuesday. Some of these storms Monday evening into early Tuesday could be strong with a very limited chance for severe weather," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
The Tulsa area forecast:
Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph.
Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 101. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 95. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 95. South wind 5 to 10 mph.