Area tribes offer mass vaccinations at Expo Square, Osage and Quapaw casinos

“The results are not just the lingering effects of the illness but the heartbreaking loss of elders, our tradition keepers and language speakers,” Terry said. “Protecting tribal generations starts with building a COVID-19 defense. The vaccines have been tested in large clinical trials to ensure they are safe and effective.”

Medical staff from Muscogee (Creek) Nation, Claremore Indian Hospital and the Pawnee Service Unit will manage the four-lane, drive-through clinic with 16 vaccinators and additional staff to assist.

The Osage Nation’s WahZhaZhe Health Center also will have a vaccination event March 27 at its Tulsa casino’s event center.

Scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event is open to anyone seeking their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Attendees are asked to bring identification and no appointments are required.

Another event hosted by the Quapaw Nation is for both natives and non-natives is set for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 13 in Quapaw in Ottawa County.

It will be held at the Pavilion at Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road.

Vaccines will be administered to any local resident over 18, including non-natives and those residing across the state line in Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas.