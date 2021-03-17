Area tribes offer mass vaccinations at Expo Square, Downstream Casino

Area tribes are offering COVID-19 vaccination availability in Tulsa and Quapaw in the coming weeks.
The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Department of Health, in partnership with Indian Health Service, will offer 4,000 first-doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to all Native Americans 18 years and older, non-native family members and caregivers of native households.
That event will be March 26-27 at Tulsa’s Expo Square, River Spirit Expo Center, 4145 E. 21st St. in Tulsa.
Individuals must book an appointment by March 24 either online at www.creekhealth.org/covidvaccine or by calling 918-758-3601.
“Native Americans have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic, and we are committed to helping Native people and their loved ones,” said Shawn Terry, Muscogee (Creek) Nation Secretary of Health. “We have administered nearly 21,000 first and second doses of COVID vaccinations to healthcare employees, frontline workers, Muscogee elders, citizens and high-risk patients. We are pleased to partner with IHS to make an additional 4,000 vaccines available to a broader population.”
The pandemic has hit Native American communities hard. A CDC report confirms COVID-19 incidences more than triple among Native Americans.
“The results are not just the lingering effects of the illness but the heartbreaking loss of elders, our tradition keepers and language speakers,” Terry said. “Protecting tribal generations starts with building a COVID-19 defense. The vaccines have been tested in large clinical trials to ensure they are safe and effective.”
Medical staff from Muscogee (Creek) Nation, Claremore Indian Hospital and the Pawnee Service Unit will manage the four-lane, drive-through clinic with 16 vaccinators and additional staff to assist.
A second event hosted by the Quapaw Nation is for both natives and non-natives is set for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 13 in Quapaw in Ottawa County.
It will be held at the Pavilion at Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road.
Vaccines will be administered to any local resident over 18, including non-natives and those residing across the state line in Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas.
No appointments are necessary for the April 13 event, but vaccines will be available to local residents in the four-states area only while supplies last.
“Northeastern Tribal Health System (NTHS) is proud to partner with the Downstream Casino Resort in providing community members with the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine to any adult aged 18 or over,” said J. Tink Smith, Northeastern Tribal Health System CEO.
“NTHS believes that providing COVID vaccinations sends the message to our community that we are gaining control back, getting back to normal and protecting each other from this virus.”
The Pavilion at Downstream, better known for its entertainment, live music and galas, is more than 20,000 square feet, providing plenty of space for social distancing, the Quapaw Nation said in a release.
Even with the spacious area, masks are required to ensure the safety of the staff and others receiving the vaccine, the release said.