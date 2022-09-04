Area senior independence program expands coverage area

A LIFE Senior Services program aimed at helping Tulsa-area seniors retain their independence has expanded its coverage area.

LIFE officials announced last week that the PACE program was approved for expansion by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services effective Sept. 1.

Since it launched six years ago, PACE, which stands for Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, has provided a range of medical, social and home care services to countless qualifying Tulsa-area seniors, serving for many as an alternative to costly in-home or institutional care.

For those who qualify, services may be available with no out-of-pocket costs.

Among the benefits, LIFE reports that PACE participants are less likely to have depression. A study showed that 27% of new PACE enrollees scored as clinically depressed on an assessment before enrollment. Within the first year, 80% of those no longer scored as clinically depressed.

For more information on areas served and how to qualify, call 918-938-7653 or visit lifepace.org.

