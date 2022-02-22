 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area schools closed, in distance learning due to extreme weather threat
Area schools closed, in distance learning due to extreme weather threat

  • Updated
The following schools will be closed or in distance learning Wednesday due to the threat of extreme weather:

Distance learning Wednesday

Allen Bowden Public Schools

Beggs Public Schools

Catoosa Public Schools (Wednesday and Thursday)

Claremore Public Schools

Collinsville Public Schools

Coweta Public Schools

Drumright Public Schools (Wednesday and Thursday)

Dove Science Academy

Henryetta Public Schools (through Friday)

Kellyville Public Schools

Liberty (Mounds) Public Schools

Lincoln Christian School

Morris Public Schools

Mounds Public Schools

Muskogee Public Schools

Osage Public School

Owasso Public Schools

Porter Public Schools

Pryor Public Schools

Sapulpa Public Schools

Skiatook Public Schools

Tahlequah Public Schools

Wright Christian Academy

Closed Wednesday

Oklahoma State University - Tulsa (Wednesday and Thursday)

Tulsa Community College

Tulsa Technology Center

Cushing Public Schools

Kiefer Public Schools (Wednesday and Thursday)

Lone Star Public Schools

Mannford Public Schools

Mingo Valley Christian School

Okmulgee Public Schools (Wednesday and Thursday)

Pretty Water Public Schools

Sand Springs Public Schools

Sperry Public Schools

Stillwater Public Schools

Verdigris Public Schools

