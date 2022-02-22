Area schools closed, in distance learning due to extreme weather threat

The following schools will be closed or in distance learning Wednesday due to the threat of extreme weather:
Distance learning Wednesday
Allen Bowden Public Schools
Beggs Public Schools
Catoosa Public Schools (Wednesday and Thursday)
Claremore Public Schools
Collinsville Public Schools
Coweta Public Schools
Drumright Public Schools (Wednesday and Thursday)
Dove Science Academy
Henryetta Public Schools (through Friday)
Kellyville Public Schools
Liberty (Mounds) Public Schools
Lincoln Christian School
Morris Public Schools
Mounds Public Schools
Muskogee Public Schools
Osage Public School
Owasso Public Schools
Porter Public Schools
Pryor Public Schools
Sapulpa Public Schools
Skiatook Public Schools
Tahlequah Public Schools
Wright Christian Academy
Closed Wednesday
Oklahoma State University - Tulsa (Wednesday and Thursday)
Tulsa Community College
Tulsa Technology Center
Cushing Public Schools
Kiefer Public Schools (Wednesday and Thursday)
Lone Star Public Schools
Mannford Public Schools
Mingo Valley Christian School
Okmulgee Public Schools (Wednesday and Thursday)
Pretty Water Public Schools
Sand Springs Public Schools
Sperry Public Schools
Stillwater Public Schools
Verdigris Public Schools