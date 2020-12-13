 Skip to main content
Area schools announce snow-related closures; Tulsa Public Schools lets teachers work remotely but distance learning planned
Area schools announce snow-related closures; Tulsa Public Schools lets teachers work remotely but distance learning planned

  • Updated
Winter weather

People make their way back up a hill near 65th street and Yale Ave in Tulsa as a winter storm drops snow in the city on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.

 John Clanton

Multiple northeastern Oklahoma school districts announced schedule modifications Sunday evening after several inches of snow fell throughout the region that weather forecasters predicted could freeze over as temperatures drop overnight.

The following districts have either canceled classes or adopted changes that account for the winter weather:

Canceled (no classes, whether in person or distance learning):

Modified:

  • Tulsa Public Schools -- teachers are able to work with students remotely, but the district will be open as of 10 a.m. Monday. Staff will be on a two-hour delay from their typical reporting time and meal services will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Mobile meal services will be on a 1 1/2 hour delay from their normal schedule.
  • Bixby Public Schools -- students will participate in distance learning, but school sites are closed.
  • Broken Arrow Public Schools -- in-person learning and school events canceled, but students will participate in distance learning. All sites, including district offices, are also closed.
  • Union Public Schools -- distance learning begins at 10 a.m.; meals available for pickup beginning at 1 p.m.

