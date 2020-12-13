Area schools announce snow-related closures; Tulsa Public Schools lets teachers work remotely but distance learning planned

Multiple northeastern Oklahoma school districts announced schedule modifications Sunday evening after several inches of snow fell throughout the region that weather forecasters predicted could freeze over as temperatures drop overnight.
The following districts have either canceled classes or adopted changes that account for the winter weather:
Canceled (no classes, whether in person or distance learning):
- Berryhill Public Schools
- Jenks Public Schools
- Glenpool Public Schools
- Owasso Public Schools - meals from Child Nutrition available for pickup Tuesday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
- Sand Springs Public Schools
- Sapulpa Public Schools
Support Local Journalism
Modified:
- Tulsa Public Schools -- teachers are able to work with students remotely, but the district will be open as of 10 a.m. Monday. Staff will be on a two-hour delay from their typical reporting time and meal services will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Mobile meal services will be on a 1 1/2 hour delay from their normal schedule.
- Bixby Public Schools -- students will participate in distance learning, but school sites are closed.
- Broken Arrow Public Schools -- in-person learning and school events canceled, but students will participate in distance learning. All sites, including district offices, are also closed.
- Union Public Schools -- distance learning begins at 10 a.m.; meals available for pickup beginning at 1 p.m.
Scenes from the 94th annual Tulsa Christmas Parade in Tulsa
Gallery: Scenes from heavy snow in the Tulsa area
Winter weather
Winter weather
Winter weather
Winter weather
Winter weather
Winter weather
Winter weather
Winter weather
Winter weather
Winter weather
Winter weather
Winter weather
Winter weather
Winter weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Ditch the feeling of disconnection by being in the know.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.