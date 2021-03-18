 Skip to main content
Area nonprofits partnering with retailers to boost black-owned businesses

Tulsa-area nonprofits are teaming up with retailers to promote black-owned businesses as part of the centennial commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The project also coincides with the anticipated spring opening of Greenwood Rising, the history center being built in the Greenwood District that honors Black Wall Street.

Tulsa Area United Way has joined the Buy Black Tulsa Campaign in partnership with Fulton Street Books and Coffee, YWCA Tulsa, Greenwood Avenue and Greenwood Rising for several initiatives.

YWCA Tulsa has launched an online directory of Black-owned businesses that can be viewed at www.YWCATulsa.org and after March 27 at at www.BuyBlackTulsa.com. Among the businesses on the list are Silhouette Sneakers & Art, Black Wall Street Liquid Lounge, Frios Gourmet Pops-Tulsa and Leon's Smoke Shack BBQ.

Tulsa Area United Way is printing a version of the directory to distribute throughout the community.

"It's important to support all businesses but particularly black-owned businesses here in Tulsa, specifically because of all the trauma the black community has endured over decades," Silhouette owner Venita Cooper said. "We all think about the massacre but really it's been systemic. It wasn't just the massacre. It was government policies, urban renewal, legal segregation

"So many barriers were put up to prevent the black community from being successful. Now that we're kind of looking at our history honestly and trying to figure out how to bring some racial justice to the city, it's important that we be very intentional about putting back into the communities that we've taken from."

Cooper opened her store in the Greenwood District in late 2019. That same year, her pitch for a sneaker boutique won her the $15,000 grand prize at the Tulsa StartUp Series Demo Day presented by the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation and the Oklahoma State University Riata Center for Entrepreneurship.

"I feel super blessed to still be here," she said. "I did not plan for the pandemic when I got started. But the reasons that I started were just so fortified by the community's response to not only us but other small businesses in town."

The Tulsa Area United Way is highlighting Black-owned businesses through social media with a call-to-action that raises awareness and leads to sales. Examples of the social media posts are at Fulton Street Books and Coffee and at Hurd Family Studios.

"Commerce must flow throughout Tulsa so that all community members flourish and thrive," Alison Anthony, president and CEO of the TAUW, said in a statement. "Through a variety of avenues, we will be reminding business leaders that our city is a great source of diverse suppliers for corporations."

Julie Davis is CEO of the YWCA Tulsa.

"Our goal is to invest back into the community in tangible ways, and the Tulsa Black-Owned Business Directory is an important step in this work," she said in a statement. "Businesses and individuals who are looking for a way to invest in equity in our community will find this a useful resource."

Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921.

