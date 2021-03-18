Area nonprofits partnering with retailers to boost black-owned businesses

Tulsa-area nonprofits are teaming up with retailers to promote black-owned businesses as part of the centennial commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
The project also coincides with the anticipated spring opening of Greenwood Rising, the history center being built in the Greenwood District that honors Black Wall Street.
Tulsa Area United Way has joined the Buy Black Tulsa Campaign in partnership with Fulton Street Books and Coffee, YWCA Tulsa, Greenwood Avenue and Greenwood Rising for several initiatives.
YWCA Tulsa has launched an online directory of Black-owned businesses that can be viewed at www.YWCATulsa.org and after March 27 at at www.BuyBlackTulsa.com. Among the businesses on the list are Silhouette Sneakers & Art, Black Wall Street Liquid Lounge, Frios Gourmet Pops-Tulsa and Leon's Smoke Shack BBQ.
Tulsa Area United Way is printing a version of the directory to distribute throughout the community.
"It's important to support all businesses but particularly black-owned businesses here in Tulsa, specifically because of all the trauma the black community has endured over decades," Silhouette owner Venita Cooper said. "We all think about the massacre but really it's been systemic. It wasn't just the massacre. It was government policies, urban renewal, legal segregation
"So many barriers were put up to prevent the black community from being successful. Now that we're kind of looking at our history honestly and trying to figure out how to bring some racial justice to the city, it's important that we be very intentional about putting back into the communities that we've taken from."
Cooper opened her store in the Greenwood District in late 2019. That same year, her pitch for a sneaker boutique won her the $15,000 grand prize at the Tulsa StartUp Series Demo Day presented by the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation and the Oklahoma State University Riata Center for Entrepreneurship.
"I feel super blessed to still be here," she said. "I did not plan for the pandemic when I got started. But the reasons that I started were just so fortified by the community's response to not only us but other small businesses in town."
The Tulsa Area United Way is highlighting Black-owned businesses through social media with a call-to-action that raises awareness and leads to sales. Examples of the social media posts are at Fulton Street Books and Coffee and at Hurd Family Studios.
"Commerce must flow throughout Tulsa so that all community members flourish and thrive," Alison Anthony, president and CEO of the TAUW, said in a statement. "Through a variety of avenues, we will be reminding business leaders that our city is a great source of diverse suppliers for corporations."
Julie Davis is CEO of the YWCA Tulsa.
"Our goal is to invest back into the community in tangible ways, and the Tulsa Black-Owned Business Directory is an important step in this work," she said in a statement. "Businesses and individuals who are looking for a way to invest in equity in our community will find this a useful resource."
Tulsa Race Massacre: Was 1921 the first aerial assault on U.S. soil?
"The first time Americans were terrorized by an aerial assault was not Pearl Harbor," a CBS News story says leading up to coverage this weekend of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"Scott Pelley reports on a race massacre in which an estimated 300 people, mostly African American men, women and children, were killed, and aircraft were used to drop incendiary devices on a black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood Massacre of 1921 has been largely ignored by history, but Pelley finds a Tulsa community seeking to shed more light on what's been called the worst race massacre in history," a preview reads for a "60 Minutes" story airing 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
Context for viewers: Six airplanes circled the Greenwood area during the morning hours of June 1.
What they were doing, and why there were so many, has long been a matter of passionate debate. Many people believe they were used to shoot at people on the ground and bomb Greenwood.
Officials said the small craft, generally thought to be two-seat, single-engine Curtis “Jenny” biplanes, were merely keeping track of activities on the ground and relaying the information through written messages dropped in weighted metal cylinders attached to streamers.
To what extent this explanation was initially challenged is unclear, but in October 1921 the Chicago Defender published a story in which it said Greenwood had been bombed under orders of “prominent city officials.”
The story cited a Van B. Hurley, who the newspaper said had given a signed statement to Elisha Scott, a Kansas attorney.
Scott filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of victims but doesn’t seem to have ever entered the Hurley affidavit into the record. There is no record of a Van B. Hurley living in Tulsa around the time of the massacre or that anyone by that name ever belonged to the Tulsa police force.
But that doesn’t mean the story did not have substance. Many people believed city officials were behind the burning of Greenwood, and the explanation that the squadron of planes was only used for surveillance struck some as suspiciously thin.
Certainly the planes had a great psychological impact on many. For example, Mary Jones Parrish wrote about them in her account, as did prominent attorney B.C. Franklin in his.
The Defender story said the planes dropped “nitroglycerin on buildings, setting them afire.”
But nitroglycerin is an explosive, not an incendiary. It is also highly unstable and dangerous.
That has caused some to speculate that something like Molotov cocktails might have been used, or “turpentine balls” — rags soaked in flammable liquid and wrapped around the head of a stick.
There are several practical reasons why trying to light and throw incendiary devices from an open cockpit airplane of that era would seem a difficult, dangerous and even foolish idea.
But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t done.
Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921
