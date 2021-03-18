Area nonprofits partnering with retailers to boost black-owned businesses

"So many barriers were put up to prevent the black community from being successful. Now that we're kind of looking at our history honestly and trying to figure out how to bring some racial justice to the city, it's important that we be very intentional about putting back into the communities that we've taken from."

Cooper opened her store in the Greenwood District in late 2019. That same year, her pitch for a sneaker boutique won her the $15,000 grand prize at the Tulsa StartUp Series Demo Day presented by the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation and the Oklahoma State University Riata Center for Entrepreneurship.

"I feel super blessed to still be here," she said. "I did not plan for the pandemic when I got started. But the reasons that I started were just so fortified by the community's response to not only us but other small businesses in town."

The Tulsa Area United Way is highlighting Black-owned businesses through social media with a call-to-action that raises awareness and leads to sales. Examples of the social media posts are at Fulton Street Books and Coffee and at Hurd Family Studios.