Area librarians explain censorship for Banned Books Week

The manager of Tulsa Public Schools’ library services, Ruzicka said the district has received one challenge to a book in the last six months.

When such challenges do arise, the title in question is read and reviewed by a committee that includes students, school administrators and teachers from across the Tulsa school district before a recommendation is made about whether to keep the book in active circulation.

The challenged book in question, a graphic novel aimed at elementary school readers, was ultimately kept on the shelves.

For Edelman’s students, Banned Books Week means talking about the difference between not liking a book versus not letting anyone else read that book.

“It’s not my right, your right or anyone’s right to judge a book as right or wrong,” Edelman said. “It’s making sure it’s age-appropriate for whoever wants to read it. I’m not going to put ‘50 Shades of Gray’ in my elementary school library. I’m just not. But I’ve got ‘Harry Potter’ here, and people agree and disagree with it.”

Michelle Stevenson is having similar conversations this week with her students, as well. The librarian at McLain High School, Stevenson said she is talking about challenged titles within her campus’ library.