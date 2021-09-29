Area librarians explain censorship for Banned Books Week

Copies of “Red,” “A Wrinkle in Time,” “Where the Wild Things Are” and the “Captain Underpants” series are off limits to readers at Celia Clinton Elementary School until Monday.
Their offense? Being among the American Library Association’s 100 most challenged books.
“They’re just too much fun for school,” Celia Clinton librarian Bobbie Edelman said with a grin. “They’ve been banned for the week. They’re too dangerous, too risky. The kids might enjoy them, and we just cannot have them at school.”
Observed during the last week of September, Banned Books Week highlights current and historical attempts to censor books in schools and libraries. It was launched in 1982 in light of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling barring school officials from banning books from campuses simply because of their content.
Banned Books Week is organized nationally by a coalition of 14 organizations, including the American Library Association, American Booksellers Association, National Coalition Against Censorship, the Comic Book Defense Fund and the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education.
“To me, it’s one of my favorite promotions that we do because it draws attention to the idea that we have freedom to read that other places in the world do not,” Vicki Ruzicka said.
The manager of Tulsa Public Schools’ library services, Ruzicka said the district has received one challenge to a book in the last six months.
When such challenges do arise, the title in question is read and reviewed by a committee that includes students, school administrators and teachers from across the Tulsa school district before a recommendation is made about whether to keep the book in active circulation.
The challenged book in question, a graphic novel aimed at elementary school readers, was ultimately kept on the shelves.
For Edelman’s students, Banned Books Week means talking about the difference between not liking a book versus not letting anyone else read that book.
“It’s not my right, your right or anyone’s right to judge a book as right or wrong,” Edelman said. “It’s making sure it’s age-appropriate for whoever wants to read it. I’m not going to put ‘50 Shades of Gray’ in my elementary school library. I’m just not. But I’ve got ‘Harry Potter’ here, and people agree and disagree with it.”
Michelle Stevenson is having similar conversations this week with her students, as well. The librarian at McLain High School, Stevenson said she is talking about challenged titles within her campus’ library.
Although those discussions will include the notion that freedom of speech does not also mean freedom from consequences, Stevenson noted that students are often more interested in picking up a book that may have raised an eyebrow or two elsewhere.
“Banning or challenging a book makes it easier to promote it to students,” she said. “In many cases, those challenges are our students’ first introduction to a specific title. In many cases, if someone has a problem with a book, they’re going to want to read it, see why it’s a ‘problem’ and why they may be kept from some amazing literature.”
