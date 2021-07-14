Area law enforcement agencies are hiring at these upcoming events

Registrants are encouraged to wear athletic clothing and sunblock, for some of the activities will take place outside. Those interested may register at bit.ly/TCSOLadies and information on the jobs available at TCSO can be accessed at https://tcso.org/resources/employment/.

The Tulsa Police Department will be hosting an event similar to its Women in Policing day that will be open to all prospects on Sept. 11.

The event will include a panel lunch, use-of-force simulator and an overview of defensive tactics, the hiring process and physical agility test for those 18 and older. Those interested may email Recruiting Officer Khara Bresee at kbresee@cityoftulsa.org to register.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin recently appeared in a departmental recruitment video posted online saying law enforcement agencies across the nation are in "desperate need" of qualified men and women to fill open positions.

"Right now, Tulsa needs to hire more than 100 officers," Franklin says in the video, adding that the city supports the men and women behind the badge. "The great Martin Luther King Jr. said the time is always right to do the right thing. If you want to make a difference, step up and do it."