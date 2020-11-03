Area election results for Tulsa, other counties

Tulsa County
Tulsa City Council - District 5
|Candidates
|Votes
|%
|20 of 20 reporting - 100 percent
|Mikey Arthrell
|6,967
|51.3
|Cass Fahler
|6,620
48.7
Tulsa City Council - District 6
|Candidates
|Votes
|%
|19 of 19 reporting - 100 percent
|Connie Dodson
|8,321
|62.6
|Christian Bengel
|4,965
37.4
Tulsa City Council - District 7
|Candidates
|Votes
|%
|21 of 21 reporting - 100 percent
|Lori Decter Wright
|9,082
|54.9
|Justin Van Kirk
|7,473
45.1
County Commissioner District No. 2
|Candidates
|Votes
|%
|87 of 87 reporting - 100 percent
|Karen Keith (D)
|42,952
|54.5
|Josh Turley (R)
|35,773
45.5
Muskogee County
County Commissioner District No. 2
|Candidates
|Votes
|%
|12 of 12 reporting - 100 percent
|Keith Hyslop (R)
|3,772
|54.3
|Stephen Wright (D)
|3,173
45.7
Okmulgee County
County Commissioner District No. 2
|Candidates
|Votes
|%
|8 of 8 reporting - 100 percent
|R. David Walker (R)
|2,555
|55.2
|R.C. Morrow (D)
|1,806
|39
|Rashid Abdulla (I)
|269
|5.8
Osage County
County commissioner District No. 2
|Candidates
|Votes
|%
|5 of 5 reporting - 100 percent
|Steve Talburt (R)
|5,142
|65.6
|Joe Williams (D)
|2,700
34.4
Pawnee County
County sheriff
|Candidates
|Votes
|%
|10 of 10 reporting - 100 percent
|Darrin Varnell (R)
|3,976
|59
|Mike Waters (D)
|2,763
41
County commissioner District No. 2
|Candidates
|Votes
|%
|3 of 3 reporting - 100 percent
|Jerry Skidgel (R)
|1,391
|63.8
|Charles Benes (D)
|568
|26.1
|Jerri Shaw (I)
|220
|10.1
Washington County
City of Bartlesville - Councilmember Ward 2
|Candidates
|Votes
|%
|5 of 5 reporting - 100 percent
|Paul Stuart
|2,549
|60
|Jason A. Herr
|1,682
40
City of Bartlesville - Councilmember Ward 3
|Candidates
|Votes
|%
|4 of 4 reporting - 100 percent
|James S. Curd Jr.
|1,873
|71.3
|Erik Terwey
|754
28.7
