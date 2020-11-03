 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area election results for Tulsa, other counties

Area election results for Tulsa, other counties

{{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa County

Tulsa City Council - District 5

Candidates Votes%
20 of 20 reporting - 100 percent   
Mikey Arthrell6,96751.3
Cass Fahler6,620

48.7

Tulsa City Council - District 6

Candidates Votes%
19 of 19 reporting - 100 percent   
Connie Dodson8,32162.6
Christian Bengel4,965

37.4

Tulsa City Council - District 7

Candidates Votes%
21 of 21 reporting - 100 percent   
Lori Decter Wright9,08254.9
Justin Van Kirk7,473

45.1

County Commissioner District No. 2

Candidates Votes%
87 of 87 reporting - 100 percent   
Karen Keith (D)42,95254.5
Josh Turley (R)35,773

45.5

Muskogee County

County Commissioner District No. 2

Candidates Votes%
12 of 12 reporting - 100 percent   
Keith Hyslop (R)3,77254.3
Stephen Wright (D)3,173

45.7

Okmulgee County

County Commissioner District No. 2

Candidates Votes 
8 of 8 reporting - 100 percent  
R. David Walker (R) 2,55555.2
R.C. Morrow (D)1,80639
Rashid Abdulla (I)2695.8

Osage County

County commissioner District No. 2

Candidates Votes%
5 of 5 reporting - 100 percent   
Steve Talburt (R)5,14265.6
Joe Williams (D)2,700

34.4

Pawnee County

County sheriff

Candidates Votes%
10 of 10 reporting - 100 percent   
Darrin Varnell (R)3,97659
Mike Waters (D)2,763

41

County commissioner District No. 2

Candidates Votes 
3 of 3 reporting - 100 percent  
Jerry Skidgel (R)1,391 63.8
Charles Benes (D) 568 26.1
Jerri Shaw (I) 220 10.1

Washington County

City of Bartlesville - Councilmember Ward 2

Candidates Votes%
5 of 5 reporting - 100 percent   
Paul Stuart2,54960
Jason A. Herr1,682

40

City of Bartlesville - Councilmember Ward 3

Candidates Votes%
4 of 4 reporting - 100 percent   
James S. Curd Jr.1,87371.3
Erik Terwey754

28.7

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News