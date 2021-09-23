Area child nutrition programs seeing demand increase due to universal free meals

Also among the suite of waivers issued for the 2021-2022 school year is one that provides districts reimbursements for meal costs at a higher rate than they would normally receive during the school year.

For Union Public Schools’ Lisa Griffin and her staff, that additional $0.70 per day per child has made it possible to continue working with local farmers and avoid some of the supply chain disruptions other districts’ child nutrition programs have faced.

On an average day, two-thirds of Union’s students are eating a school lunch, compared to 50% during the 2020-2021 school year and 48% in 2019-2020.

“We have been able to buy more local produce to help keep up with the demand,” Griffin said. “We’ve had something locally grown on the menu every day in August and September. We’ve got farmers delivering daily, which has helped keep their employees working as well.”